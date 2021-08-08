Dussel Fights Back to Score Second Victory of the Year at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (August 7, 2021) — Nate Dussel lead midway through the 410 A feature at Fremont Speedway Saturday, lost the lead to Cole Duncan but fought back to take the lead with four laps to go and drove to his second win of the season on All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Night.

Stuart Brubaker took the early lead but Dussel stayed within striking distance and when the leaders raced into heavy lapped traffic by lap 13 Dussel pounced to take the top spot. Ohio Sprint Speedweek Fremont winner Cole Duncan drove around Dussel into the lead on lap 17 and appeared to be headed for the win. Following a caution with nine laps to go, Dussel began using the bottom side of the track to close on Duncan and drove under the lead to take the top spot back with four laps to go. Dussel pulled away for his 27th career Fremont win worth $4,000 thanks to Spanky’s Pizza of Carey, Ohio.

“When I got passed by him (Duncan) I thought well that’s pretty much done. When it comes to a slick track at Fremont Cole Duncan is about as unbeatable as it comes. We got a little bit of a run there two or three laps and I gained on him a couple of laps when I found the bottom and I thought well shit the only chance I’ve got is hoping he doesn’t find the bottom. And I started nailing that. I can’t tell you how rewarding that is because we’ve just been terrible all year. I can’t find any consistency and it beats you up as a driver and a team. It’s what we’ve needed,” said Dussel beside his Northwest Installation/Industrial Movers, S&S Hauling and Excavating, Fausey Farms, JRC Transportation, Berrier Custom Fabrication, Kistler Engines, NuFarm, Al Davis Carpet, Real Geese Decoys, A Plus Auto Center, Box 7, Speedways Bar & Grille, DGGI, Wurtec, Wonderly Carpet Care, All Star Performance, Keizer Wheels, BRS, Kistler Racing Products backed #1.

With is third place finish DJ Foos will build his lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

Fremont’s Matt Foos lead all 25 laps of the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint A-main and drove to a dominating win, the 10th of his career at “The Track That Action Built. Foos, the track’s point leader, hasn’t finished out of the top seven all season at Fremont. He gained a few points on Napa Auto Parts of Bryan 305 AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales point leader Paul Weaver who charged from 19th to a fifth place finish.

“I really didn’t know how big of a lead I had. They just signaled I was okay. Dad had a really good race car tonight. I could pretty much go where ever I wanted to. This stuff ain’t easy and I’ve been getting beat by an old man all year and I was sick and tired of it. But that’s alright, it only makes you better and you go to work harder. Just an awesome night,” said Foos beside his Fremont Fence, Mitten Painting, 818 Club, Level Performance, Kear’s Speed Shop, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Speedshark Graphics, FK Rod Ends backed #12. “I have to thank Jamie and Renee…they do so much for me. Also Fremont Fence, Brian Mitten came on board this year, Shark Graphics, Dave Rohrbacher and Dennis Level who builds an awesome motor.”

The 20 lap Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck A-main was a dandy with four to five trucks battling up front the entire distance. Shawn Valenti lead the first lap but Jeff Babcock slide into the top spot on lap two and held off challenges from Valenti lap after lap. By lap five Jamie Miller jointed the front duo with Cory McCaughey adding to the excitement a lap later. McCaughey took second on lap 10 with Valenti and Miller racing hard right on his rear bumper. Following a couple of cautions with a hand full of laps remaining, Babcock seemed to have things under control, holding a couple of truck length lead. However, Valenti closed with three laps to go and drove into the lead coming to the white flag and went on to his fourth win of the season and 65th of his career, just 11 victories shy of tying Art Ball atop the track’s all-time win list. It was a good night for Valenti as he also finished third in the 305 sprint A-main.

“Heck of a battle for the lead. I know Cory had his nose stuck in there…we wasn’t that good tonight but to come out on top and have a battle with Jeffrey….awesome awesome night for Babcock trucks,” said Valenti beside his Best Performance Motorsports; A Plus Auto Center; Craig Miller Trucking; KS Sales & Service; Gressman Powersports; Dave Story Equipment, Speedways Bar and Grill; Roberts & Sons Contracting backed #7B.

“Any time you’re standing up on the podium twice at Fremont it’s a good night,” added Valenti.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, Aug.14 on Industrial Resourcing Group night with the Ti22 Performance FAST 410s, BOSS non-wing, 305 sprints and dirt trucks in action.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, August 7, 2021

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.233

2.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.252

3.16-DJ Foos, 13.327

4.22C-Cole Duncan, 13.398

5.18-Cole Macedo, 13.447

6.1H-Zeth Sabo, 13.468

7.09-Craig Mintz, 13.487

8.23A-Chris Andrews, 13.507

9.78-Todd Kane, 13.519

10.22-Ryan Broughton, 13.595

11.1-Nate Dussel, 13.606

12.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.645

13.2+-Brian Smith, 13.677

14.12C-Kyle Capodice, 13.684

15.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 13.804

16.27s-John Ivy, 13.809

17.7M-Geoff Dodge, 13.891

18.14-Chad Wilson, 14.093

19.88N-Frank Neil, 14.623

20.2L-Landon Lalonde, 16.088;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]

2. 16-DJ Foos[4]

3. 78-Todd Kane[3]

4. 12C-Kyle Capodice[1]

5. 27s-John Ivy[5]

6. 14-Chad Wilson[6]

7. 88N-Frank Neil[7]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[1]

2. 1H-Zeth Sabo[2]

3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

4. 22-Ryan Broughton[5]

5. 2-Ricky Peterson[3]

6. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[6]

7. 7M-Geoff Dodge[7]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 23A-Chris Andrews[2]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[1]

3. 22C-Cole Duncan[4]

4. 18-Cole Macedo[3]

5. 2+-Brian Smith[5]

6. 2L-Landon Lalonde[6]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[1]

2. 22C-Cole Duncan[4]

3. 16-DJ Foos[5]

4. 18-Cole Macedo[12]

5. 09-Craig Mintz[3]

6. 78-Todd Kane[9]

7. 23A-Chris Andrews[8]

8. 22M-Dan McCarron[6]

9. 2+-Brian Smith[15]

10. 2-Ricky Peterson[14]

11. 22-Ryan Broughton[11]

12. 14-Chad Wilson[16]

13. 7M-Geoff Dodge[20]

14. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[17]

15. 27s-John Ivy[13]

16. 12C-Kyle Capodice[10]

17. 1H-Zeth Sabo[7]

18. 2L-Landon Lalonde[18]

19. 88N-Frank Neil[19]

20. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.991

2.26-Jamie Miller, 14.173

3.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.246

4.5K-Kasey Jedrzejak, 14.306

5.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 14.333

6.19R-Steve Rando, 14.396

7.99-Alvin Roepke, 14.427

8.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.465

9.20I-John Ivy, 14.475

10.z10-Chris Verda, 14.485

11.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.493

12.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.523

13.28-Shawn Valenti, 14.547

14.12F-Matt Foos, 14.560

15.11G-Luke Griffith, 14.608

16.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.622

17.47-Matt Lucius, 14.636

18.36-Seth Schneider, 14.648

19.5-Kody Brewer, 14.815

20.3F-Wade Fraley, 14.825

21.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.845

22.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.856

23.2-Brenden Torok, 14.875

24.X-Mike Keegan, 14.885

25.5M-Mike Moore, 15.021

26.34-Jud Dickerson, 15.072

27.18X-Bobby Distel, 15.119

28.B15-Brad Reber, 15.567

29.63-Randy Ruble, 15.601

30.51-Garrett Craine, 15.625

31.6-Jimmie Ward, 16.067

32.98-Bruce Robenalt, 16.371;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[2]

2. 99-Alvin Roepke[1]

3. 10X-Dustin Stroup[3]

4. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]

5. 5-Kody Brewer[6]

6. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]

7. 34-Jud Dickerson[7]

8. 98-Bruce Robenalt[8]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[2]

2. 28-Shawn Valenti[1]

3. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[4]

4. 3F-Wade Fraley[6]

5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7]

6. 47-Matt Lucius[5]

7. 18X-Bobby Distel[8]

8. 20I-John Ivy[3]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 11G-Luke Griffith[2]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

3. 7M-Brandon Moore[1]

4. 32-Bryce Lucius[3]

5. 5M-Mike Moore[5]

6. B15-Brad Reber[6]

7. 6-Jimmie Ward[8]

8. 51-Garrett Craine[7]

Heat Race #4, Group D (8 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[2]

2. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejak[4]

3. 36-Seth Schneider[1]

4. z10-Chris Verda[3]

5. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5]

6. X-Mike Keegan[7]

7. 2-Brenden Torok[6]

8. 63-Randy Ruble[8]

B-Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 5M-Mike Moore[2]

2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]

3. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

4. 34-Jud Dickerson[5]

5. B15-Brad Reber[4]

6. 6-Jimmie Ward[6]

7. 51-Garrett Craine[8]

8. 98-Bruce Robenalt[7]

B-Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 3X-Brandon Riehl[2]

2. X-Mike Keegan[4]

3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]

4. 20I-John Ivy[7]

5. 18X-Bobby Distel[5]

6. 47-Matt Lucius[3]

7. 2-Brenden Torok[6]

8. 63-Randy Ruble[8]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[1]

2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[3]

3. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]

4. 99-Alvin Roepke[8]

5. 1W-Paul Weaver[19]

6. 19R-Steve Rando[5]

7. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

8. 11G-Luke Griffith[7]

9. 7M-Brandon Moore[12]

10. 9R-Logan Riehl[10]

11. X-Mike Keegan[20]

12. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[11]

13. 5-Kody Brewer[21]

14. 32-Bryce Lucius[15]

15. 3X-Brandon Riehl[18]

16. X15-Kasey Ziebold[22]

17. 3F-Wade Fraley[14]

18. 5M-Mike Moore[17]

19. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejak[6]

20. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[9]

21. 36-Seth Schneider[13]

22. z10-Chris Verda[16]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 911-Cory McCaughey[2]

2. 32H-Dan Hennig[4]

3. 9-Curt Inks[5]

4. 4s-Keith Sorg[7]

5. 7X-Dana Frey[3]

6. 11-Austin Gibson[1]

7. 65R-Jeremy Ernsberger[6]

8. 20-Caleb Shearn[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[4]

2. 1-Jeff Babcock[8]

3. 26-Kyle Lagrou[1]

4. 27-Calob Crispen[3]

5. 19-Tony Burns[7]

6. 7H-JT Horn[5]

7. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[6]

8. 83-Butch Latte[2]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17x-Dustin Keegan[2]

2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[7]

3. 0-Andy Keegan[4]

4. 32-Kevin Phillips[6]

5. 23m-Brad Mitten[5]

6. 28-Cody Laird[8]

7. 73-Troy Aikman[3]

8. 55-DJ Mestrey[1]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 36M-RJ Cornett[3]

2. 16-Jim Holcomb[7]

3. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[1]

4. P51-Cory Ward[2]

5. 8KB-Kent Brewer[8]

6. 6-Steve Sabo[4]

7. 67-Ben Clapp[5]

8. 14T-Cody Truman[6]

B-Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 23m-Brad Mitten[2]

2. 7X-Dana Frey[1]

3. 28-Cody Laird[4]

4. 11-Austin Gibson[3]

5. 65R-Jeremy Ernsberger[5]

6. 73-Troy Aikman[6]

7. 20-Caleb Shearn[7]

8. 55-DJ Mestrey[8]

B-Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 6-Steve Sabo[4]

2. 67-Ben Clapp[6]

3. 19-Tony Burns[1]

4. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[5]

5. 7H-JT Horn[3]

6. 14T-Cody Truman[8]

7. 83-Butch Latte[7]

8. 8KB-Kent Brewer[2]

A-Main 1 (20 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[3]

2. 1-Jeff Babcock[4]

3. 16-Jim Holcomb[12]

4. 911-Cory McCaughey[8]

5. 32H-Dan Hennig[10]

6. 17x-Dustin Keegan[1]

7. 0-Andy Keegan[5]

8. 36M-RJ Cornett[11]

9. 67-Ben Clapp[20]

10. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[6]

11. P51-Cory Ward[16]

12. 6-Steve Sabo[18]

13. 32-Kevin Phillips[15]

14. 4s-Keith Sorg[13]

15. 9-Curt Inks[7]

16. 7X-Dana Frey[19]

17. 23m-Brad Mitten[17]

18. 28-Cody Laird[21]

19. 19-Tony Burns[22]

20. 26-Kyle Lagrou[9]

21. 27-Calob Crispen[14]

22. 4M-Jamie Miller[2]