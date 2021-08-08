Howard Sweeps USCS Weekend

From Pete Walton

BYRAN, MS (August 7, 2021) — Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi took advantage of Haughton, Louisiana’s Dustin Gates misfortune and assumed the lead on lap 20 when Gates went to the work area to fix a flat right rear after a hard fought battle with Howard for the $2500 top prize and a parking spot in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane.

Howard then led the field under the checkers fending of the final 10 lap charge of the 2020 USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series Rookie of the Year, Landon Britt from Atoka, Tennessee who flew under the checkers in the runner-up spot.

Gates charged back to finish third with two-time USCS National Champion Morgan Turpen in the fourth spot. USCS National points leader Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio completed the top five.

2017 USCS Rookie of the Year, Brandon Taylor from Gainesville, Georgia finished in the sixth-place. Defending USCS National Champion Terry Gray followed in seventh with Young gun Hayden Martin in eighth place. 2020 USCS Southern Thunder regional series Rookie of the Year, Eric Gunderson from Canton, Georgia was ninth and Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississippi rounded out the top ten.

Dustin Gates won the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat and Morgan Turpen won the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat. Gates won the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash to place himself on the K&N Filters Pole Position for the main event.

United Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motor Speedway

Byram, Mississippi

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 6G-Dustin Gates[2]

2. 01-Shane Morgan[4]

3. 47-Dale Howard[5]

4. 07T-Brandon Taylor[6]

5. 28-Jeff Willingham[1]

6. 22-Brandon Blenden[3]

7. 67-Hayden Martin[8]

8. 9-Josh McCord[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10M-Morgan Turpen[1]

2. 4-Danny Smith[2]

3. 10L-Landon Britt[5]

4. 10-Terry Gray[6]

5. 7E-Eric Gunderson[4]

6. 23-Ethan Jones[3]

DNS: 6M-Ronnie Morgan

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 6G-Dustin Gates[3]

2. 47-Dale Howard[5]

3. 10L-Landon Britt[1]

4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[2]

5. 4-Danny Smith[6]

6. 01-Shane Morgan[4]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[2]

2. 10L-Landon Britt[3]

3. 6G-Dustin Gates[1]

4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[4]

5. 4-Danny Smith[5]

6. 07T-Brandon Taylor[7]

7. 10-Terry Gray[8]

8. 67-Hayden Martin[11]

9. 7E-Eric Gunderson[9]

10. 28-Jeff Willingham[10]

11. 23-Ethan Jones[13]

12. 9-Josh McCord[14]

13. 01-Shane Morgan[6]

14. 22-Brandon Blenden[12]

DNS: 6M-Ronnie Morgan