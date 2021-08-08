Photo Gallery: 2021 360 Knoxville Nationals Finale ASCS National Tour, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Gio Scelzi (18), Clint Garner (40), and Terry McCarl (24) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cory Eliason (Serena Dalhamer photo) Roger Crockett (Serena Dalhamer photo) Skylar Prochaska (Serena Dalhamer photo) Michael Faccinto (5H), Colby Copeland (5V), and Connor Loeffler (22L) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Austin Miller (83A) and Riley Goodno (22X) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ryan Roberts (18R) and Harli White (11N) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daryn Pittman (39), Sam Hafertepe Jr (15H), and Shane Golobic (17W) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Gio Scelzi (18), Clint Garner (40), and Terry McCarl (24) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr (Serena Dalhamer photo) Gio Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daryn Pittman, Gio Scelzi, and Justin Henderson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Giovanni Scelzi Users Late Race Pass to Win the 360 Knoxville Nationals Late Pass Nets Win for Giovanni Scelzi During 360 Knoxville Nationals Prelmlinary Juhl Wins 2020 Knoxville 360 Nationals B-Main Larson Leads 2018 Nationals Points after Night One Brad Sweet Wins the Capitani Classic 360 Knoxville NationalsAmerican Sprint Car SeriesASCS National TourKnoxville RacewayPhoto Gallery