Matt Farnham Dominates Non-Stop A-Main for First Ever ESS Win at Land of Legends

By Dean Reynolds

CANANDAIGUA, NY – Third time was indeed the charm for getting the once rained out, once postponed CNY Speedweek event for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) at the Land of Legends Raceway. Tonawanda, New York’s Matt Farnham drew the pole for the NAPA Auto Parts A-Main, he lead all 25 laps which took 7 minutes and 27 seconds to complete for a $2,600 pay day….The win for Farnham was his first career with the 37 year old sprint car organization.

“This feels so good to finally get a win with ESS, we have been real close like Genesee at the beginning of the year. Now we can say we won with ESS,” Matt went on with a smile, “With the race non-stop you had to deal with lapped cars but the track was so racy, you can run anywhere so it gave you room to get by them.”

Farnham runs a sprint car owned by Trey Hoddick and that also comes with a 410 ride and he says that does help quite a bit. “Oh yea it does, when you come from a 410 to a 360 everything does seem to slow down a bit, it makes you just a little more comfortable,” he continued, “I have to thank everyone that helps on this car they gave me a good one and we hope to get a few more this year.”

Joe Trenca started in eighth position and had a very strong run to take his best finish of 2021 with a runner-up that was worth $1,500. “This just helps the entire team, we just really haven’t had a good year but we had a real good run,” Trenca with a relief sound in his voice, “They had the track awesome for the race so you could go anywhere on it to race and that helped in moving to the front.”

When you finished second in a non-stop race, usually the first question is “did you want a yellow?”. “I did but I don’t know if I would have anything for Matt. He was so strong,” Trenca summed up, “I might have run with him but passing him would have been another story. But we are happy a solid run for all of us.”

Paulie Colagiovanni edged ever so close to point leader Jason Barney with the final spot on the podium. “I had a good car, it was tough with the race going non-stop to catch the front two, but a good run and on to the next race.”

Chuck Hebing and Barney finished up the top five with the next five made up of Matt Tanner, Jonathan Preston who earned hard charger honors by advancing 14 positions, Jeff Cook, Kelly Hebing and dash winner Chad Miller.

Heats back on July 20th were won by Colagiovanni, Barney and Donath.

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints A-Main – Land of Legends Raceway – Aug. 7th, 2021 – Matt Farnham ($2,610), Joe Trenca ($1,510), Paulie Colagiovanni ($1,060), Chuck Hebing ($910), Jason Barney ($555), Matt Tanner ($495), Jonathan Preston ($480), Jeff Cook ($445), Kelly Hebing ($485), Chad Miller ($500), Steve Glover ($360), Dalton Herrick ($300), Bobby Parrow ($300), Sammy Reakes IV ($300), Tyler Cartier ($300), Lacey Hanson ($325), Shawn Donath ($325), Dylan Swiernik ($300), Erik Karlsen ($300), Darryl Ruggles ($350), Danny Varin ($325), Jeff Halligan ($325), Nick Fratto ($300), Jake Karklin ($300).

Bonuses:

PJC Spray Foam Hard Charger – Preston ($50 – 14 Pos.)

Rifenburg Contracting Halfway – Farnham ($50).

Pinnacle Pole Award – Farnham ($50).

E&V Energy Heats – Colagiovanni, Barney, Donath ($25)

ESS Media Team Fast Time – Colagiovanni, Tanner, Cook ($25).

Walt’s Hobby Town/Cobra Coaches Dash – Miller ($100), K. Hebing ($75), Ruggles ($50), Hanson ($25), Varin ($25), Halligan ($25)

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium – Farnham, Trenca, Colagiovanni – $10

Hoosier Tire – C. Hebing ($210)For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints