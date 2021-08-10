United Rebel Sprint Series Approaches Bob Salem Memorial at Oberlin Speedway Friday and Saturday

By Rick Salem

OBERLIN, Kansas (August 10, 2021) – The Bob Salem Memorial is on tap for the Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing. The event is held dear to series promoter, Rick Salem, as a race honoring his late father. This year along with Salem is a tribute to Tosha Garrison, who was a beloved fan of the series and dirt track racing in general.

Racing action will take place atop the ⅜-mile oval of Oberlin Speedway in Oberlin, Kansas on Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14. Races are slated to begin at 7PM both nights, with general admission $15 for adults, children ages 7-12 for $5, and children 6 and under free of charge. With the United Rebel Sprint Series sprint cars will be Late Models and Kansas Antique Racers (KAR).

An extra $50 has been added to start the feature event both nights, bumping Friday’s feature to $200 to start and Saturday’s feature paying $250 to start. The grand prize for Friday’s feature winner will pay $700, with Saturday paying $1,000 to win.

A “Let ‘Er Rip Tater Chip” Challenge in honor of Tosha Garrison has been added for those in competition both nights. The highest cumulative points driver from both nights will earn an extra $1,000, second highest an extra $800, third $500, and fourth highest in accrued points earning an extra $400.

Several contingencies have been added to this weekend’s Bob Salem Memorial for Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series drivers, including motor oil from Myers Engine Services, fuel, and much more! Another incentive for drivers is an added $500 for the quickest lap time throughout the weekend’s events, sponsored by Marshall Trucking.

Several fan giveaways are in place, including kids fishing poles, “Back to School” backpacks, apparel, and more!

The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) page.