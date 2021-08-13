Photo Gallery: 2021 Knoxville Nationals A-Main Starting Lineup Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws 01 - Giovanni Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) 01 – Giovanni Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) 02 – Brad Sweet (Serena Dalhamer photo) 03 – Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) 04 – Brent Marks (Serena Dalhamer photo) 05 – Donny Schatz (Serena Dalhamer photo) 06 – David Gravel (Serena Dalhamer photo) 07 – Kasey Kahne (Serena Dalhamer photo) 08 – Logan Schuchart (Serena Dalhamer photo) 09 – Brian Brown (Serena Dalhamer photo) 10 – Ian Madsen (Serena Dalhamer photo) 11 – Brooke Tatnell (Serena Dalhamer photo) 12 – Tyler Courtney (Serena Dalhamer photo) 13 – James McFadden (Serena Dalhamer photo) 14 – Justin Henderson (Serena Dalhamer photo) 15 – Justin Peck (Serena Dalhamer photo) 16 – Danny Dietrich (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Giovanni Scelzi on the Pole For the 60th Knoxville Nationals Giovanni Scelzi Leads the Knoxville Nationals Points After Wednesday Program Brad Sweet Scores $41,000 Victory at Jackson Motorplex Brian Brown Remains Undefeated During 2019 Season at Knoxville Sweet Scores Sweep at Cedar Lake Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws