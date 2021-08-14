Jack Dover Wins the D-Main at the Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 14, 2021) – Jack Dover picked up the victory in the D-Main during the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. Dover from Springfield, Nebraska held off a challenge from Dustin Selvage for the lead, driving away from the field after a stoppage for a red flag.
Dover took the lead on the opening lap as Selvage drove around Mark Dobmeier for second position. Selvage quickly closed in on Dover using the top of the racetrack to challenge him for the lead. Dover and Selvage ran two laps side by side before Dover opened a car length advantage.
The red flag appeared with five laps completed when Noah Gass and Chris Martin tangled between turns three and four with Martin tipped over. Martin’s car was turned back over and he was able to restart at the tail of the field.
Dover pulled away after the restart while Scotty Thiel began his move towards the front. Thiel passed Mark Dobmeier on the top side of turns one and two to take the third position. On lap 10 Thiel put a slide job on Selvage for second.
Dover had a comfortable advantage at the finish to win the D-Main. Thiel, Selvage, Dobmeier, Chad Kemenah, and Jesse Attard also transferred to the C-Main.
60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Saturday, August 14, 2021
D-Main (12 Laps)
1. 53D-Jack Dover
2. 73A-Scotty Thiel
3. 7W-Dustin Selvage
4. 13-Mark Dobmeier
5. 2KS-Chad Kemenah
6. 53-Jesse Attard
7. 1X-Jake Bubak
8. 1M-Don Droud Jr.
9. 9JR-Derek Hagar
10. 97-Greg Wilson
11. 55K-Robbie Kendall
12. 18R-Ryan Roberts
13. 65-Jordan Goldesberry
14. 1A-Jacob Allen
15. 10-Jeff Swindell
16. 21W-Riley Goodno
17. 11T-T.J. Stutts
18. 7S-Jason Sides
19. 2DC-Dylan Cisney
20. 7C-John Carney
21. 44-Chris Martin
22. 13S-Tyler Esh
23. 15M-Bobby Mincer
24. 20G-Noah Gass
(First six finishers transferred to the B-Main)