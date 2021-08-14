Jack Dover Wins the D-Main at the Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 14, 2021) – Jack Dover picked up the victory in the D-Main during the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. Dover from Springfield, Nebraska held off a challenge from Dustin Selvage for the lead, driving away from the field after a stoppage for a red flag.

Dover took the lead on the opening lap as Selvage drove around Mark Dobmeier for second position. Selvage quickly closed in on Dover using the top of the racetrack to challenge him for the lead. Dover and Selvage ran two laps side by side before Dover opened a car length advantage.

The red flag appeared with five laps completed when Noah Gass and Chris Martin tangled between turns three and four with Martin tipped over. Martin’s car was turned back over and he was able to restart at the tail of the field.

Dover pulled away after the restart while Scotty Thiel began his move towards the front. Thiel passed Mark Dobmeier on the top side of turns one and two to take the third position. On lap 10 Thiel put a slide job on Selvage for second.

Dover had a comfortable advantage at the finish to win the D-Main. Thiel, Selvage, Dobmeier, Chad Kemenah, and Jesse Attard also transferred to the C-Main.

60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 14, 2021

D-Main (12 Laps)

1. 53D-Jack Dover

2. 73A-Scotty Thiel

3. 7W-Dustin Selvage

4. 13-Mark Dobmeier

5. 2KS-Chad Kemenah

6. 53-Jesse Attard

7. 1X-Jake Bubak

8. 1M-Don Droud Jr.

9. 9JR-Derek Hagar

10. 97-Greg Wilson

11. 55K-Robbie Kendall

12. 18R-Ryan Roberts

13. 65-Jordan Goldesberry

14. 1A-Jacob Allen

15. 10-Jeff Swindell

16. 21W-Riley Goodno

17. 11T-T.J. Stutts

18. 7S-Jason Sides

19. 2DC-Dylan Cisney

20. 7C-John Carney

21. 44-Chris Martin

22. 13S-Tyler Esh

23. 15M-Bobby Mincer

24. 20G-Noah Gass

(First six finishers transferred to the B-Main)