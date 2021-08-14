Thornhill Captures First Career ASCS Frontier Win At Sweetwater Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (August 13, 2021) The 41st driver to add their name to the list of winners with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, Washington’s Colby Thornhill captured his first victory in ASCS competition Friday night at Wyoming’s Sweetwater Speedway.

Topping the field of 21, Thornhill chased the opening six laps. Two tries on the start, Thornhill was quick into second once the race went to green. Pursuing Trever Kirkland, Colby explored the top of the Rock Springs oval, with the pass coming on Lap 6 off the fourth turn.

Quickly by the No. 37 for second, Logan Forler began chasing the PGH Excavating No. 19. Closing to Colby’s back bumper at the race’s mid-point, the Washington shoe was able to slip by a pair of slower cars to keep Logan at bay.

Able to hold off following a late-race stoppage, Thornhill was chased to the line by Forler, with Trever Kirkland ending up third. Nick Haygood was fourth, with Tyler Driever ending up as the final car on the lap in fifth. Shad Petersen crossed sixth, with Michael Bingham moving up a few spots to finish seventh. Kory Wermling from 15th made it to eighth, with CJ Throne and Mark Chisholm completing the top ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is back at Sweetwater Speedway on Saturday, August 14. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for Youth (13-17), Seniors, and Military. Kids 12 and under are free. The track is located at 3320 Yellowstone Rd. in Rock Rapids, Wyo. Information on the track is online at http://www.sweetwaterspeedway.com.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, Wy.)

Friday, August 13, 2021

Car Count: 21

Heat 1: 1. 74U-Chauncey Filler[1]; 2. 1-Nick Haygood[7]; 3. 88-Travis Reber[4]; 4. 86-Zac Taylor[5]; 5. 11-Heath Denney[3]; 6. (DNF) 38-Caleb Crowther[2]; 7. (DNS) 14-Madison Crowther

Heat 2: 1. 2L-Logan Forler[3]; 2. 37-Trever Kirkland[7]; 3. 00B-Mike Bingham[4]; 4. 81-Darren Smith[2]; 5. 56X-Mark Chisholm[5]; 6. 64Z-Preslie Thorne[1]; 7. 2X-Mike Manwill[6]

Heat 3: 1. 19-Colby Thornhill[2]; 2. 77-Damon McCune[1]; 3. 2-Shad Petersen[5]; 4. 33T-Tyler Driever[7]; 5. 14X-CJ Throne[3]; 6. 9K-Kory Wermling[4]; 7. 34-Randy Whitman[6]

A Feature: 1. 19-Colby Thornhill[4]; 2. 2L-Logan Forler[1]; 3. 37-Trever Kirkland[2]; 4. 1-Nick Haygood[3]; 5. 33T-Tyler Driever[6]; 6. 2-Shad Petersen[5]; 7. 00B-Mike Bingham[9]; 8. 9K-Kory Wermling[15]; 9. 14X-CJ Throne[14]; 10. 56X-Mark Chisholm[12]; 11. 81-Darren Smith[11]; 12. 2X-Mike Manwill[17]; 13. 64Z-Preslie Thorne[16]; 14. 77-Damon McCune[7]; 15. 14-Madison Crowther[19]; 16. (DNF) 74U-Chauncey Filler[8]; 17. (DNF) 34-Randy Whitman[18]; 18. (DNF) 86-Zac Taylor[10]; 19. (DNF) 11-Heath Denney[13]