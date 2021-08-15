Dalman Snaps Winless Streak With Victory at Thunderbird

MUSKEGON, MI (August 14, 2021) — Gregg Dalman won the Great Lakes Super Sprints feature Saturday night at Thunderbird Raceway. The victory snapped a two year winless streak for the veteran driver, charging from ninth starting position for the victory. Ryan Ruhl, Danny Sams III, Phil Gressman, and Linden Jones rounded out the top five.

Great Lake Super Sprints

Thunderbird Raceway

Muskegon, Michigan

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Qualifying

1. 7C-Phil Gressman, 12.199[3]

2. 88N-Frank Neill, 12.405[5]

3. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 12.531[8]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III, 12.565[6]

5. 71H-Ryan Ruhl, 12.645[10]

6. 42-Boston Mead, 12.786[2]

7. 2-Tyler Bearden, 12.830[1]

8. 14-Linden Jones, 12.845[18]

9. 16W-Chase Ridenour, 12.918[4]

10. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 12.984[12]

11. 84-Kyle Poortenga, 13.030[9]

12. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.055[16]

13. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 13.185[15]

14. 46-Ryan Coniam, 13.338[17]

15. 27-Brad Lamberson, 13.356[14]

16. 70-Eli Lakin, 13.371[13]

17. 85-Dustin Daggett, 13.399[11]

18. 07-Shane Simmons, 13.938[7]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]

2. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]

3. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[1]

4. 10S-Jay Steinebach[5]

5. 70-Eli Lakin[6]

6. 2-Tyler Bearden[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Linden Jones[2]

2. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[3]

3. 84-Kyle Poortenga[1]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett[6]

5. 46-Ryan Coniam[5]

6. 88N-Frank Neill[4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[1]

2. 16W-Chase Ridenour[2]

3. 49T-Gregg Dalman[4]

4. 27-Brad Lamberson[5]

5. 42-Boston Mead[3]

6. 07-Shane Simmons[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 49T-Gregg Dalman[9]

2. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[3]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III[5]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman[1]

5. 14-Linden Jones[4]

6. 85-Dustin Daggett[11]

7. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[6]

8. 10S-Jay Steinebach[10]

9. 27-Brad Lamberson[12]

10. 46-Ryan Coniam[14]

11. 16W-Chase Ridenour[2]

12. 70-Eli Lakin[13]

13. 88N-Frank Neill[17]

14. 84-Kyle Poortenga[8]

15. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[7]

16. 42-Boston Mead[15]

17. 07-Shane Simmons[18]

18. 2-Tyler Bearden[16]