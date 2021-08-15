DYKSTRA DOES IT AGAIN AT MERRITTVILLE

By Tommy Goudge

THOROLD, Ont. (August 14, 2021) – Jacob Dykstra dominated the Pinty’s Action Sprint Tour A-Main on Saturday night at Merrittville Speedway and extended his championship points lead in the process.

Brett Stratford and Jesse Costa started the 25 lap A-Main on the front row and Stratford led the first seven laps. Dykstra took over on lap eight and drove on to his fourth win in five AST races this season. Stratford, Allan Downey, Costa, and Steven Beckett rounded out the top five, while Eric Gledhill, Terry Baker, Nick Sheridan, Dale Curran, and Dereck Lemyre scored top ten finishes.

Joshua Hill was the hard charger with a drive from 24th to finish 11th. Heat races for the 32 car field were claimed by Allan Downey, Derek Miller, Adrian Stahle, and Nick Sheridan, while Darren Dryden won the B-Main.

The Action Sprint Tour will next be in competition at Brockville Ontario Speedway on Saturday, August 21 and Cornwall Motor Speedway on Sunday, August 22. Visit www.actionsprinttour.com, www.brockvillespeedway.com, and www.cornwallspeedway.com for more information.

Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car Series

Race Report – Saturday, August 14, 2021

Merrittville Speedway

Thorold, Ontario, Canada

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:10.732

1. 19D-Allan Downey[5]; 2. 4-Jesse Costa[7]; 3. 56-Dereck Lemyre[1]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless[2]; 5. 20-Johnny Miller[6]; 6. 99-Joshua Hill[8]; 7. 14-Larry Gledhill[3]; 8. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[4]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:13.349

1. 38-Derek Miller[3]; 2. BS39-Brett Stratford[6]; 3. 31-Dale Curran[1]; 4. 45L-Curtis Gartly[4]; 5. 2-Lee Winger[8]; 6. 14T-Noelle Teal[5]; 7. 49C-Cody Smith[2]; 8. 48M-Andrew Marshall[7]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:11.664

1. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[2]; 2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[8]; 3. 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr[1]; 4. 7-Eric Gledhill[5]; 5. 48-Lance Erskine[4]; 6. 12DD-Darren Dryden[6]; 7. MK8-Matt Hill[7]; 8. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[3]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps – 2:12.734

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[1]; 2. 49L-Lucas Smith[3]; 3. 74-Rob Neely[2]; 4. 08-Steven Beckett[6]; 5. 26X-Terry Baker[8]; 6. 94-Ryan Fraser[5]; 7. 51-Trevor Young[4]; 8. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[7]

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – 3:24.658

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[2]; 2. 14T-Noelle Teal[3]; 3. 94-Ryan Fraser[4]; 4. 99-Joshua Hill[1]; 5. 51-Trevor Young[6]; 6. MK8-Matt Hill[5]; 7. 14-Larry Gledhill[7]; 8. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[10]; 9. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[12]; 10. 48M-Andrew Marshall[9]; 11. 49C-Cody Smith[8]; 12. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[11]

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[3]; 2. BS39-Brett Stratford[1]; 3. 19D-Allan Downey[7]; 4. 4-Jesse Costa[2]; 5. 08-Steven Beckett[9]; 6. 7-Eric Gledhill[13]; 7. 26X-Terry Baker[11]; 8. 45-Nick Sheridan[6]; 9. 31-Dale Curran[15]; 10. 56-Dereck Lemyre[14]; 11. 99-Joshua Hill[24]; 12. 38-Derek Miller[8]; 13. 49L-Lucas Smith[5]; 14. 45L-Curtis Gartly[17]; 15. 74-Rob Neely[12]; 16. 20-Johnny Miller[18]; 17. 14T-Noelle Teal[22]; 18. 12DD-Darren Dryden[21]; 19. 77T-Tyeller Powless[19]; 20. 48-Lance Erskine[20]; 21. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[4]; 22. 94-Ryan Fraser[23]; 23. 70MM-Dave McKnight Jr[16]; 24. (DNF) 2-Lee Winger[10]

A-Main Lap Leaders – Brett Stratford 1-7; Jacob Dykstra 8-25

Margin of Victory – 8.572 seconds

Hard Charger – Joshua Hill +13

Up Next:

Saturday, August 21, 2021 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, Ontario

Sunday, August 22, 2021 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, Ontario