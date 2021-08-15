Mark Ruel captures USCS Senoia Summer Nationals XII finale on Saturday night

By Pete Walton

Mark Ruel, Jr. From Jacksonville, Florida won the 30-lap USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters main event on Saturday night to complete a weekend two-night double in the USCS Senoia Summer Nationals XII at Senoia Raceway.

Veteran sprint car racer and Hall of Famer Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio chased Ruel through tge closing laps for the win, but, had to settle for the runner-up spot with Nick Snyder from Marco Island, Florida grabbed the other podium spot in third place.

Terry Witherspoon from Jacksonville, Florida followed in fourth place and Kyle Amerson from Mathews, Alabama rounded out the top five.

2017 USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series Rookie of the Year Chase Howard from Nesbit, Mississippi led the next group in sixth. His team-mate Ronny Howard also from Nesbit finished seventh.

The 2017 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Rookie of the Year, Brandon Taylor from Gainesville, Georgia was eighth followed by another Rookie of the Year (2012), Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississippi in ninth and 2020 USCS Southern Thunder regional series Rookie of the Year, Eric Gunderson from Canton, Georgia completed tge top ten.

Heat race winners were Kyle Amerson in the Engler Heat 1and Terry Witherspoon from Jacksonville, Florida won the BMRS Second Heat. Amerson also won the Hoosier Speed Dash to place himself on the K&N Filters Pole for the main event.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car results for 8/14/2021 at Senoia Raceway – Senoia, GA.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Sprint Cars 18 Entries

www.RockAuto.com USCS Sprint Car feature 30 Laps

1. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[5]; 2. 4-Danny Smith[8]; 3. 116-Nick Snyder[3]; 4. 43-Terry Witherspoon[2]; 5. 29-Kyle Amerson[1]; 6. 13-Chase Howard[13]; 7. 44-Ronny Howard[14]; 8. 07T-Brandon Taylor[6]; 9. 28-Jeff Willingham[10]; 10. 7E-Eric Gunderson[9]; 11. 33-Joe Larkin[11]; 12. 67-Brian Thomas[18]; 13. 0X-Clint Weiss[15]; 14. 34-Darren Orth[12]; 15. 51-Jake Wardrop[17]; 16. (DNF) 10-Terry Gray[4]; 17. (DNF) 5-Justin Barger[7]; 18. (DNF) 7J-Gregg Jones[16]

Hoosier Speed Dash 6 Laps

1. 29-Kyle Amerson[1]; 2. 43-Terry Witherspoon[3]; 3. 116-Nick Snyder[2]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[4]; 5. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[6]; 6. 07T-Brandon Taylor[5]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 29-Kyle Amerson[1]; 2. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[3]; 3. 07T-Brandon Taylor[6]; 4. 116-Nick Snyder[8]; 5. 28-Jeff Willingham[2]; 6. 33-Joe Larkin[5]; 7. 13-Chase Howard[7]; 8. 44-Ronny Howard[9]; 9. 67-Brian Thomas[4]

BMRS Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 43-Terry Witherspoon[1]; 2. 10-Terry Gray[5]; 3. 5-Justin Barger[4]; 4. 4-Danny Smith[6]; 5. 7E-Eric Gunderson[7]; 6. 34-Darren Orth[3]; 7. 7J-Gregg Jones[2]; 8. 0X-Clint Weiss[8]; 9. (DNF) 51-Jake Wardrop[9]

www.RockAuto.com USCS Mini Sprints results for 8/14/2021 at Senoia Raceway – Senoia, GA

www.RockAuto.com USCS 600 Mini Sprints 10 Entries

Feature 20 Laps

1. 3-Trynt Lloyd[1]; 2. 14M-Mike Magic[2]; 3. 19-Jim Kradel[5]; 4. 23-Rhea Lynn Moss[8]; 5. (DNF) 33-Mike Hall[4]; 6. (DNF) 52R-Jim McNulty[6]; 7. (DNF) 1-Bobby Zaiontz[3]; 8. (DNF) 95-Eddie Moss[7]; 9. (DNF) 07-Zak Gorski[10]; 10. (DNS) 49-Dakota Nail

HOOSIER Speed Dash 5 Laps

1. 3-Trynt Lloyd[2]; 2. 14M-Mike Magic[3]; 3. 1-Bobby Zaiontz[4]; 4. 33-Mike Hall[5]; 5. 19-Jim Kradel[1]; 6. 52R-Jim McNulty[6]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 3-Trynt Lloyd[3]; 2. 1-Bobby Zaiontz[4]; 3. 14M-Mike Magic[7]; 4. 19-Jim Kradel[9]; 5. 33-Mike Hall[8]; 6. 52R-Jim McNulty[2]; 7. 95-Eddie Moss[6]; 8. 23-Rhea Lynn Moss[5]; 9. (DNS) 49-Dakota Nail; 10. (DNS) 07-Zak Gorski