Auto Racing Returns with the Tyler Wolf Memorial Set for Aug 20th

By Troy Hennig

Chico, CA (Aug 12, 2021) …. Cue the lights, the sounds, the smells, and the dirt slinging heroes at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds. Big time dirt track racing returns to the Silver Dollar Speedway Friday night, August 20th, with the 8th rendition of the Tyler Wolf Memorial. This will be the first auto race the speedway has hosted since July 4th. Fans and teams are eager to return to what many of them call their home away from home.

A four-division night is slated, led by the winged 360 sprint cars, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Street Stocks. We are having the 2019 winners bring back the 6 ft. Perpetual Pepsi Trophy’s. All four main event winners this Friday night will go home with the Pepsi Night Trophy. “We are thankful to host a four-division night,” said Dennis Gage track manager. “We are looking forward to once again bring the excitement of dirt track racing back to Chico.”

On October 28, 2012, Redding, CA driver Tyler Wolf’s fast-rising sprint car career was suddenly halted when he lost his life after hitting the turn two wall more than 100 MPH at Calistoga Speedway. The sprint car world was shocked. Wolf was the youngest 410 Sprint Car Track Champion at Silver Dollar having won the title in 2011 at just 19-years old.

To honor our champion, the Silver Dollar Speedway started the Tyler Wolf Memorial in 2013. The race has been a marquee event for sprint car drivers. Auburn’s Andy Forsberg won the first memorial event and said, “Tyler was a hard-working kid who just handled himself the right way at the track. We knew he had a long successful career ahead of him. It’s just a shame we all didn’t get to see how great he could have been.”

With generous sponsorship from Mittry Construction and Care Free Pools, the 25-lap sprint car main event winner will earn $3,000. Elijah Jones once again has received strong sponsor support for individual main event lap money. Each lap the top three will split $100. The leader gets $50, second $30, and third $20 per lap. ManCamp Motorsports is offering $200 for the fastest qualifier of the night.

Former winners of this event: 2013 Andy Forsberg, 2014 Rico Abreu, 2015 Jonathan Allard, 2016 Kyle Hirst, 2017 Kyle Hirst, 2018 Tanner Thorson, 2019 Sean Becker. 2020 Pandemic (no race)

Pit gate opens at 4 PM. Front Grandstand gate opens at 6 PM. Qualifying for the sprint cars set to start around 6:30 PM. Adult ticket can be bought at the front gate. Prices are $15.00 (16-61), Juniors/Seniors $13.00 (12-15/62+), Kids $6.00 (6-11), children 5 and under FREE when accompanied with a paying adult. Fans can also purchase tickets online at www.silverdollarspeedway.com. Please note there is a $2.00 service fee with each purchase.