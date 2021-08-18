Dodge City Raceway Park Preparing for Busy August Action at the End of the Month

Inside Line Promotions

DODGE CITY, Kan. (Aug. 16, 2021) – August has four exciting nights of action on tap at Dodge City Raceway Park.

A weekly show this Saturday featuring the United Rebel Sprint Series Sprint Cars, Modifieds, Northern Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks and Kansas Antique Racers is next on the schedule.

Weekly races pay $1,000 to win the Sprint Cars and Modifieds A Mains, $500 to win Sport Mods and Street Stocks features, and $400 to win the Hobby Stocks main event.

A DCRP Short Track Series event, which features Rookie, Junior 1, Junior 2, Adult and Open Outlaw 500 carts as well as Jr Sprint novice, Jr Sprint advanced, Micro 600 restricted, Winged ‘A’ and Non-Winged ‘A’ micro sprints, takes place on Sunday and on Aug. 29.

Sandwiched between is the 9th annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial on Aug. 28. The special show, which features extra money in the Sprint Car purse, honors Soderberg, who passed after a lengthy racing career and then years as owner and operator of S.O.S. Engine Service.

The classes competing that night include Sprint Cars, Modifieds, Northern Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks.

The pit gates open at 3 p.m. with the main gates opening at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Aug. 28. Hot laps start the action at 7 p.m. with racing to follow. DCRP Short Track Series events begin at approximately 4 p.m.

Adult tickets are $12 and children 12-years-old and younger get in free to all four shows. To order tickets in advance or learn more, call the track at 620-225-3277.

UP NEXT –

Saturday featuring URSS Sprint Cars, Modifieds, Northern Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks and Kansas Antique Racers

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DodgeCityRacewayPark.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DodgeCityRaceway

Twitter: http://www.facebook.com/DCRacewayPark

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DodgeCityRaceway

DODGE CITY RACEWAY PARK –

In 2000, Dodge City leaders broke ground to build a state-of-the-art facility for auto racing on the southern outskirts of town. Originally constructed as a paved surface venue, it wasn’t but a few years later the facility returned to its roots and popularity as a dirt venue. Dodge City Raceway Park, as part of the “Why NOT Dodge” initiative, brought affordable family entertainment to the city and took the title as the ‘Premier Kansas Dirt Track.’

With a seating capacity near 3,500, Dodge City Raceway Park features a multitude of motorsports entertainment events. Including five International Motor Contest Association classes, Sooner Late Models, the United Rebel Sprint Series, flat track motorcycles and a newly added grand national tractor pulling event with the National Tractor Pulling Association. DCRP rounds out its season in the fall with the ‘Steve King Memorial’ – a 3-day special event featuring sprint car and midget classes.