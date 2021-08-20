Macri Wins at Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, PA (August 20, 2021) — Anthony Macri won the sprint car feature Friday at Williams Grove Speedway. Macri, from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, held off Lance Dewease for his eighth feature win of the 2021 season. Dewease held on for second with Landon Myers, Dylan Norris, and Doug Hammaker rounding out the top five.
Freddie Rahmer flipped out of the track in turn one during the closing stages of the feature. Rahmer walked away from the incident under his own power.
Williams Grove Speedway
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Friday, August 20, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 39m-Anthony Macri
2. 69k-Lance Dewease
3. 19m-Landon Myers
4. 44-Dylan Norris
5. 4r-Doug Hammaker
6. 48-Danny Dietrich
7. 1w-Aaron Bollinger
8. 98-Jared Esh
9. 27-Devon Borden
10. 21-Matt Campbell
11. 11t-Tj Stutts
12. 67-Justin Whittal
13. 99m-Kyle Moody
14. 20-Ryan Taylor
15. 27s-Alan Krimes
16. 12d-Steven Downs
17. 51-Freddie Rahmer
18. 23-Chris Arnold