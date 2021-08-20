Macri Wins at Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, PA (August 20, 2021) — Anthony Macri won the sprint car feature Friday at Williams Grove Speedway. Macri, from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, held off Lance Dewease for his eighth feature win of the 2021 season. Dewease held on for second with Landon Myers, Dylan Norris, and Doug Hammaker rounding out the top five.

Freddie Rahmer flipped out of the track in turn one during the closing stages of the feature. Rahmer walked away from the incident under his own power.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, August 20, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 39m-Anthony Macri

2. 69k-Lance Dewease

3. 19m-Landon Myers

4. 44-Dylan Norris

5. 4r-Doug Hammaker

6. 48-Danny Dietrich

7. 1w-Aaron Bollinger

8. 98-Jared Esh

9. 27-Devon Borden

10. 21-Matt Campbell

11. 11t-Tj Stutts

12. 67-Justin Whittal

13. 99m-Kyle Moody

14. 20-Ryan Taylor

15. 27s-Alan Krimes

16. 12d-Steven Downs

17. 51-Freddie Rahmer

18. 23-Chris Arnold