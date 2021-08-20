World of Outlaws Return to Red River Valley Speedway this Saturday

By Tony Veneziano

WEST FARGO, N.D. — August 18, 2021 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., this weekend on Saturday, August 21 for the Gerdau Recycling Duel in the Dakotas. The NLRA Late Models will also be in action for the Howie Schill Memorial.

Last year, Kyle Larson was victorious in his debut at the three-eighths-mile, with Brad Sweet in second and Sheldon Haudenschild third. Donny Schatz finished seventh last year at his home track.

Schatz won for the fifth time at Red River Valley Speedway in 2018. The 10-time series champion and North Dakota native has five World of Outlaws wins at the track in his career. Schatz has one win thus far in 2021 and is currently fourth in the series standings.

Sweet, the two-time and defending World of Outlaws champion, currently leads the series on the strength of a series-best 14 wins. The Californian has two top-10 finishes in three starts with the series at Red River Valley Speedway, including a runner-up finish last year.

Carson Macedo, who is second in points, in his first season aboard the No. 41 for Jason Johnson Racing, finished eighth in his debut at Red River Valley Speedway last year. The native of California has won a career-best seven races this season as he chases his first Outlaws title.

David Gravel was sixth last year at Red River Valley Speedway, which marked his best finished in three World of Outlaws starts at the track. Earlier in his career, the native of Watertown, Conn., made four starts with the All Star Circuit of Champions at the track and earned four top-10 finishes. Gravel is currently third in the series standings.

Sheldon Haudenschild, who is having a career year, with seven wins already in 2021, finished third in West Fargo last year. In three starts with the Outlaws at Red River Valley Speedway, the Ohio native has three top-10 finishes as he closes in on his first win at the track. Haudenschild rides fifth in points heading into this weekend’s events.

Logan Schuchart, who is sixth in the current Outlaws point standings, has two top-10 finishes in three starts at Red River Valley Speedway, including a fifth-place showing in 2018. The grandson of Hall of Famer, Bobby Allen, has three wins this season, including scoring a $50,000 payday at the Jackson Nationals, the biggest win of his career.

James McFadden, the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award, is seventh in the standings and has one win this season. The Australian finished fifth at Red River Valley Speedway last year.

Kraig Kinser has nine top-10 finishes in his career at Red River Valley Speedway, including a career-best third-place performance in 2005. The Indiana native is eighth in points and has 13 top-10 finishes this season.

Brock Zearfoss, who is also a contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award, will be making his first start at Red River Valley Speedway. The Pennsylvania native is ninth in points and has 14 top-10 finishes thus far in 2021.

Jacob Allen finished second at Red River Valley Speedway in 2018, which at the time matched his best-career Outlaws finish. The second-generation driver broke through for his long awaited first-career Outlaws win last season at Dodge City, Kansas.

Wayne Johnson and Jason Sides are both back on the road with the Outlaws again in 2021. Johnson is just outside of the top-10 in points and has four top-10 finishes this season. Sides has seven top-10 finishes, including a runner-up performance at Red River Valley Speedway in 2007. The veteran driver races at the track for the first time back in 2001.

Tickets for the Gerdau Recycling Duel in the Dakotas, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the NLRA Late Models at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, August 21 can be purchased in advance online at sls.showare.com and at the track on race day.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC