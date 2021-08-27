Courtney Edges Macri For Grandview Victory

From Tyler Altmeyer

BECHTELSVILLE, PA (August 26, 2021) – Leading a FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 charge that concluded with five full-time Series competitors finishing within the top six spots, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney accomplished another “first” on Thursday night and earned a first-ever All Star victory in Pennsylvania Posse Country, doing so during Thunder Cup action at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania. The victory, a $6,000 payday, was accomplished from third on the grid, taking control just beyond the midpoint of the 35-lap contest before driving on to score his eighth All Star victory of the 2021 season; the eighth of his career.

Anthony Macri, who started from the pole position by way of dash victory, held on to finish second on Thursday night, followed by Justin Peck, Zeb Wise, and Cory Eliason.

“This NOS Energy Turbo car has been really good this year. I just can’t say enough about my guys,” Tyler Courtney said in Grandview Speedway victory lane. “Everyone at Clauson Marshall Racing…they believe in us to come out here and do this winged thing and it’s paying off. A big thanks to all of the fans here in Central Pennsylvania. We finally got that win out here…we’re going to celebrate this one tonight and hopefully come out and get three more this weekend.”

Angola, Indiana’s Zeb Wise led the first 18 circuits of the Thunder Cup main event and maintained a healthy advantage until slower traffic came into play with just six laps knocked off the counter. Periods of two-wide traffic created a near-impenetrable road block for Wise allowing Anthony Macri and Tyler Courtney to close in on the Sundollar Restoration No. 10. Using the topside of turns one and two, Courtney drove by Macri for second on lap 11, then setting his aim on Wise.

By lap 15, Courtney was all over Wise for the race lead, attempting a slider on lap 18 before driving by the reigning Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race champion the following circuit. Playing to Courtney’s advantage, a slip by Wise and a bobble on the turn four cushion allowed Sunshine to make his winning move.

After a caution on lap 24, it was all but smooth sailing for the Clauson Marshall Racing No. 7BC, that until Macri, who followed Courtney by Wise on lap 24, appeared and began to apply pressure. With momentum shifting to the bottom of the speedway, and slower traffic re-flooding the landscape by lap 33, Macri was forced to conduct a last-ditch effort in the final corner, making slight contact with Courtney’s left rear in hopes of sneaking beneath the current All Star championship leader. Without saying, Courtney perfected his block and prevailed.

“I knew I was probably going to get tight behind a lapped car,” Courtney continued. “If I could just block him a little bit with the lapped car, he wasn’t going to get by me. The lapped car had grip, so I knew I just had to get down as low as I could. I didn’t know who was behind me. Anthony (Macri) is aggressive, but he’s fun to race with.

“Getting by the lapped cars was key tonight. They kept getting faster and faster. I didn’t expect it to clean off like it did there at the end.”

Dubbed the Jack Gunn Memorial, Williams Grove Speedway will welcome the All Star Circuit of Champions on Friday, August 27, and as mentioned, will host a pair of 20-lap contests awarding $4,000 each. The 2020 edition was initially postponed due to weather then contested on September 18, ultimately switched from a twin feature format to a single main event. Three-time All Star champion and Texas native Aaron Reutzel scored the $5,000 share.

Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Grandview Speedway

Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 26-Cory Eliason, 11.650[2]

2. 39-Parker Price Miller, 11.778[11]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 11.851[8]

4. 10-Zeb Wise, 11.870[7]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 11.905[9]

6. 13-Justin Peck, 11.972[12]

7. 35-Zach Hampton, 11.984[13]

8. 10X-Ryan Smith, 11.991[19]

9. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 12.001[18]

10. 5-Ian Madsen, 12.003[16]

11. 39M-Anthony Macri, 12.005[1]

12. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 12.016[5]

13. 5R-Tyler Ross, 12.068[3]

14. 19-Brent Marks, 12.069[25]

15. 4-Cap Henry, 12.126[20]

16. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 12.129[15]

17. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.134[22]

18. 99M-Kyle Moody, 12.161[10]

19. 48-Danny Dietrich, 12.175[6]

20. 11A-Austin Bishop, 12.224[23]

21. 27-Devon Borden, 12.237[14]

22. 11-JJ Grasso, 12.247[26]

23. 70-Sam Schlosberg, 12.309[4]

24. 49H-Bradley Howard, 12.342[17]

25. 07-Skylar Gee, 12.397[21]

26. 13S-Jon Stewart, 12.696[24]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Zeb Wise[3]

2. 5-Ian Madsen[1]

3. 35-Zach Hampton[2]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[4]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

6. 11-JJ Grasso[8]

7. 5R-Tyler Ross[5]

8. 07-Skylar Gee[9]

DNS: 51-Freddie Rahmer

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]

3. 10X-Ryan Smith[2]

4. 19-Brent Marks[5]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

6. 39-Parker Price Miller[4]

7. 11A-Austin Bishop[7]

8. 70-Sam Schlosberg[8]

9. 13S-Jon Stewart[9]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[1]

2. 13-Justin Peck[3]

3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[2]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

5. 4-Cap Henry[5]

6. 99M-Kyle Moody[6]

7. 27-Devon Borden[7]

8. 49H-Bradley Howard[8]

Kears Speed Shop Dash (6 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]

2. 10-Zeb Wise[1]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

4. 13-Justin Peck[4]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[6]

6. 26-Cory Eliason[5]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]

8. 39-Parker Price Miller[7]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 5R-Tyler Ross[1]

2. 11A-Austin Bishop[3]

3. 27-Devon Borden[4]

4. 49H-Bradley Howard[6]

5. 07-Skylar Gee[7]

6. 70-Sam Schlosberg[5]

7. 13S-Jon Stewart[8]

DNS: 51-Freddie Rahmer

FloRacing A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

3. 13-Justin Peck[4]

4. 10-Zeb Wise[2]

5. 26-Cory Eliason[6]

6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[7]

7. 39-Parker Price Miller[8]

8. 19-Brent Marks[13]

9. 48-Danny Dietrich[16]

10. 10X-Ryan Smith[11]

11. 17B-Bill Balog[15]

12. 5-Ian Madsen[9]

13. 35-Zach Hampton[10]

14. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[12]

15. 4-Cap Henry[14]

16. 11-JJ Grasso[18]

17. 11A-Austin Bishop[20]

18. 99M-Kyle Moody[17]

19. 07-Skylar Gee[23]

20. 70-Sam Schlosberg[24]

21. 27-Devon Borden[21]

22. 5R-Tyler Ross[19]

23. 49H-Bradley Howard[22]

24. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[5]

Contingency Awards:

C&R Racing Hot Laps: Cory Eliason | 11.567

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Cory Eliason | 11.650

Ford Performance Heat #1 Winner: Zeb Wise

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2 Winner: Anthony Macri

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3 Winner: Kyle Reinhardt

Kear’s Speed Shop Dash presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Winner: Anthony Macri

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Tyler Ross

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Jon Stewart

FloRacing A-Main Winner: Tyler Courtney (8)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Danny Dietrich (+6)