Kyle Jones Wins POWRi West Feature at Creek County Speedway

From POWRi

SAPULPA, OK (August 27, 2021) — Kyle Jones of Kennedale, TX sits behind the wheel of the Trifecta Motorsports #7U, took advantage of his pole starting position and went on to capture his second victory of the 2021 Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect season at Creek County Speedway.

As the field lines up side-by-side for the 30-lap main event, the outside pole sitter, Noah Harris ran into some mechanical problems which sent him to the work area and the tail of the field. At the drop of the green flag, Jones jumped out to the early lead and went relatively unchallenged en route to picking up the checkered flag at the end of the 30-lap main event. While Jones was out front, veteran driver Jonathan Beason and Trey Gropp battled with each other for the second position, but Beason prevailed. Trey Gropp finished third, Trey Marcham finished fourth and Andrew Felker rounded out the top five.

The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League Presented by Realty Connect will be back in action tonight, August 28th at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City.

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Saturday, August 27, 2021

Smith Titanium Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 25K-Taylor Reimer[4]

2. 7U-Kyle Jones[2]

3. 00-Trey Gropp[6]

4. 47K-Kevin Brewer[3]

5. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[1]

6. 97-Matt Moore[5]

7. 10-Stefan Sidur[7]

Saldana Racing Products Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 8K-Jonathan Beason[2]

2. 21K-Emilio Hoover[5]

3. 32-Trey Marcham[3]

4. 70-Cade Cowles[4]

5. 22-Curtis Jones[7]

6. 444-Kameron Key[1]

DNS: 51-Tanner Berryhill

Keizer Wheels Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 20H-Noah Harris[4]

2. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]

3. 7X-Michelle Decker[1]

4. 44-Branigan Roark[3]

5. 7-Shannon McQueen[5]

6. 00A-Ava Gropp[6]

A1 Machine Dash #1 (5 Laps)

1. 7U-Kyle Jones[1]

2. 20H-Noah Harris[5]

3. 8K-Jonathan Beason[3]

4. 00-Trey Gropp[2]

5. 25K-Taylor Reimer[6]

6. 21K-Emilio Hoover[4]

Reality Connect A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 7U-Kyle Jones[1]

2. 8K-Jonathan Beason[3]

3. 00-Trey Gropp[4]

4. 32-Trey Marcham[8]

5. 11A-Andrew Felker[7]

6. 47K-Kevin Brewer[12]

7. 7-Shannon McQueen[14]

8. 20H-Noah Harris[2]

9. 25K-Taylor Reimer[5]

10. 51-Tanner Berryhill[20]

11. 21K-Emilio Hoover[6]

12. 44-Branigan Roark[13]

13. 7X-Michelle Decker[9]

14. 00A-Ava Gropp[16]

15. 10-Stefan Sidur[18]

16. 70-Cade Cowles[11]

17. 22-Curtis Jones[10]

18. 97-Matt Moore[17]

19. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[15]

20. 444-Kameron Key[19]

Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Smith Titanium Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Sean McClelland[5]

2. 69-Greg York[1]

3. 26M-Fred Mattox[3]

4. 24C-Craig Carroll[4]

5. 5$-Danny Smith[6]

6. 21-Harlan Hulsey[8]

7. 1T-Travis Wilson[2]

DNS: 08E-Elizabeth Phillips

Saldana Racing Products Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 24H-Ty Hulsey[2]

2. 04-Kyle Jones[3]

3. 1H-Hank Davis[7]

4. 3C-Roy Larkin[5]

5. 38-Jimmy Forrester[1]

6. 17E-Blake Edwards[6]

7. 20-Shawn Wicker[4]

Keizer Wheels Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 56-Jonathon Beeson[1]

2. 35-Brett Wilson[3]

3. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]

4. 22-David Stephenson[5]

5. 22M-Rees Moran[4]

6. 4-Joshua Tyre[7]

7. 33-Justin Patocka[2]

A1 Machine Dash #1 (5 Laps)

1. 24H-Ty Hulsey[4]

2. 1-Sean McClelland[6]

3. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]

4. 1H-Hank Davis[5]

5. 04-Kyle Jones[1]

DNS: 56-Jonathon Beeson

Reality Connect A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 24H-Ty Hulsey[1]

2. 5$-Danny Smith[13]

3. 1-Sean McClelland[2]

4. 35-Brett Wilson[7]

5. 26M-Fred Mattox[9]

6. 1H-Hank Davis[4]

7. 24C-Craig Carroll[12]

8. 22M-Rees Moran[15]

9. 3C-Roy Larkin[10]

10. 21-Harlan Hulsey[14]

11. 17E-Blake Edwards[18]

12. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[22]

13. 38-Jimmy Forrester[17]

14. 1T-Travis Wilson[19]

15. 33-Justin Patocka[20]

16. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]

17. 4-Joshua Tyre[16]

18. 69-Greg York[8]

19. 56-Jonathon Beeson[6]

20. 22-David Stephenson[11]

21. 04-Kyle Jones[5]

DNS: 20-Shawn Wicker