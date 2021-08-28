UMSS Weekend Washed Out at Cedar Lake

NEW RICHMOND, WI (August 27, 2021) — The programs scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Cedar Lake Speedway featuring the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series, Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series, and Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series in competition along with the UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series was cancelled due to inclement weather. Next weekend the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series ventures over to Jackson Motorplex for the Midwest Power Series Nationals Friday and Saturday September 3rd and 4th. The UMSS winged sprint car series returns to competition September 16th at Cedar Lake.