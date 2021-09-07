CHRISTIE & HUPPUNEN SPLIT LABOUR DAY CLASSIC WEEKEND AT BRIGHTON

By Tommy Goudge

BRIGHTON, Ont. (September 5, 2021) – DJ Christie and Jim Huppunen took Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series wins during the Labour Day Classic weekend at Brighton Speedway.

SATURDAY

DJ Christie became the second driver to claim multiple Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series wins with a victory on night one of the Labour Day Classic at Brighton Speedway.

Ryan Turner and Christie started the 25 lap A-Main on the front row, and Turner got the early lead. Action heated up all through the field in what turned out to be a nonstop race completed in less than seven minutes. Christie got the lead on lap 11 and stayed up front for his second win of the season. Turner continued his consistent season by taking the runner-up spot.

Jim Huppunen and Jordan Poirier continued their season-long contest as both moved up from row four and five to race for the third spot late in the race. Huppunen took the spot back from Poirier and claimed the final podium position, followed by Poirier, and Liam Martin.

Row six starter Cory Turner took the sixth spot, followed by Travis Cunningham, row nine starter Tyler Rand, Josh Hansen, and Dale Gosselin. Mack DeMan, Cunningham, and Ryan Turner claimed heat race wins.

Several drivers were unable to make the trip to Brighton due to last-minute complications. Most notable in his absence was Aaron Turkey, who gave up fourth place in the championship standings.

Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series

Race Report – Saturday, September 4, 2021

Brighton Speedway

Brighton, Ontario, Canada

Roster

0 Glenn Styres – Ohsweken, Ontario

0FM Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec

1 Holly Porter – Dorchester, Ontario

3G Dale Gosselin – Saint-Pie, Quebec

5 DJ Christie – Beachville, Ontario

5D Ben Silliker – Grande Prairie, Alberta

9 Liam Martin – Binbrook, Ontario

11 Jamie Turner – Caistor Centre, Ontario

11J Chris Jones – Picton, Ontario

13 Cory Turner – Caistor Centre, Ontario

14H Jim Huppunen – Fenwick, Ontario

15 Dan Nanticoke – Ohsweken, Ontario

17X Mack DeMan – Mississauga, Ontario

19 Brandon Murrell – Gores Landing, Ontario

28 Jordan Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec

70 Baily Heard – Niagara Falls, Ontario

84 Tyler Rand – Picton, Ontario

87X Shone Evans – Scotland, Ontario

88 Alain Bergeron – Saint-Pie, Quebec

88H Josh Hansen – Beamsville, Ontario

90 Travis Cunningham – Grimsby, Ontario

91 Ryan Turner – Dunnville, Ontario

98 Paul Pekkonen – Brockville, Ontario

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 17X-Mack DeMan[2]; 2. 3G-Dale Gosselin[1]; 3. 11J-Chris Jones[4]; 4. 1-Holly Porter[3]; 5. 88H-Josh Hansen[6]; 6. 88-Alain Bergeron[7]; 7. 19-Brandon Murrell[8]; 8. 87X-Shone Evans[5]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 91-Ryan Turner[2]; 2. 14H-Jim Huppunen[1]; 3. 11-Jamie Turner[5]; 4. 9-Liam Martin[7]; 5. 5D-Ben Silliker[3]; 6. 0-Glenn Styres[8]; 7. 98-Paul Pekkonen[4]; 8. (DNF) 0FM-Steve Poirier[6]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 90-Travis Cunningham[1]; 2. 5-DJ Christie[4]; 3. 13-Cory Turner[2]; 4. 28-Jordan Poirier[6]; 5. 84-Tyler Rand[3]; 6. 15-Dan Nanticoke[5]; 7. 70-Baily Heard[7]

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – 6:46.193

1. 5-DJ Christie[2]; 2. 91-Ryan Turner[1]; 3. 14H-Jim Huppunen[7]; 4. 28-Jordan Poirier[10]; 5. 9-Liam Martin[5]; 6. 13-Cory Turner[11]; 7. 90-Travis Cunningham[8]; 8. 84-Tyler Rand[17]; 9. 88H-Josh Hansen[13]; 10. 3G-Dale Gosselin[6]; 11. 11J-Chris Jones[9]; 12. 1-Holly Porter[12]; 13. 88-Alain Bergeron[15]; 14. 11-Jamie Turner[4]; 15. 0FM-Steve Poirier[22]; 16. 5D-Ben Silliker[16]; 17. 17X-Mack DeMan[3]; 18. 19-Brandon Murrell[19]; 19. 0-Glenn Styres[14]; 20. 70-Baily Heard[20]; 21. 15-Dan Nanticoke[18]; 22. 87X-Shone Evans[23]; 23. 98-Paul Pekkonen[21]

A-Main Lap Leaders – Ryan Turner 1-10; DJ Christie 11-25

Margin of Victory – 1.624 seconds

Hard Charger – Tyler Rand +9



SUNDAY

Jim Huppunen and Jordan Poirier have dueled all season in the Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series, and they put on another entertaining show on Sunday night at Brighton Speedway. In the end Huppunen emerged with the victory, his second in three career Brighton races.

Jamie Turner and Huppunen were the front row starters for night two of the Labour Day Classic weekend, while Poirier started 10th for a second consecutive night. The race had a halting start, as Ben Silliker stopped on track just before the green flag, and Nathan Jackson spun off the track in turns one and two to bring out the yellow flag on the first lap.

Turner took the initial lead when the race started, but Huppunen dove low and took the lead in turns three and four on lap one. Huppunen opened a lead while Alain Bergeron took the second position, and Poirier charged forward. Huppunen’s gap shrank as he attempted to negotiate heavy traffic, and he narrowly avoided disaster when Jackson spun in front of him just before the halfway mark. The resulting yellow flag was a double-edged sword for Huppunen; clear track on the restart was helpful, but Poirier restarted third and quickly overtook Bergeron.

Huppunen doggedly stuck to the low groove while Poirier used the high side to race wheel-to-wheel with the leader. The two drivers raced side-by-side for several laps and Poirier briefly edged ahead before Huppunen retook the top spot with nine laps remaining. Both drivers encountered heavy traffic as the race wound down, and Cory Turner began to reel them in after making his way to third. Turner ran out of time though, and Poirier’s last lap effort fell short as Huppunen won by three-tenths of a second. Poirier settled for the runner-up spot, followed by Cory Turner, Ryan Turner, Bergeron, Steve Poirier, Shone Evans, row eight starter Mack DeMan, row 11 starter Travis Cunningham, and Baily Heard. Heat race wins were claimed by Huppunen, Bergeron, and Evans.

The Pinty’s Knights of Thunder series will next be in action on Friday, September 10 at Humberstone Speedway, and Saturday, September 11 at Merrittville Speedway. Visit www.knightsofthunder.com for more information.

Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series

Race Report – Saturday, September 5, 2021

Brighton Speedway

Brighton, Ontario, Canada

Roster

0 Glenn Styres – Ohsweken, Ontario

0FM Steve Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec

1 Holly Porter – Dorchester, Ontario

3G Dale Gosselin – Saint-Pie, Quebec

5 DJ Christie – Beachville, Ontario

5D Ben Silliker – Grande Prairie, Alberta

9 Liam Martin – Binbrook, Ontario

11 Jamie Turner – Caistor Centre, Ontario

11J Chris Jones – Picton, Ontario

13 Cory Turner – Caistor Centre, Ontario

14H Jim Huppunen – Fenwick, Ontario

15 Dan Nanticoke – Ohsweken, Ontario

17X Mack DeMan – Mississauga, Ontario

19 Nathan Jackson – Dunnville, Ontario

28 Jordan Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec

70 Baily Heard – Niagara Falls, Ontario

84 Tyler Rand – Picton, Ontario

87X Shone Evans – Scotland, Ontario

88 Alain Bergeron – Saint-Pie, Quebec

88H Josh Hansen – Beamsville, Ontario

90 Travis Cunningham – Grimsby, Ontario

91 Ryan Turner – Dunnville, Ontario

98 Paul Pekkonen – Brockville, Ontario

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 88-Alain Bergeron[1]; 2. 11-Jamie Turner[4]; 3. 11J-Chris Jones[2]; 4. 19-Nathan Jackson[3]; 5. 5D-Ben Silliker[6]; 6. 3G-Dale Gosselin[8]; 7. 0-Glenn Styres[7]; 8. 98-Paul Pekkonen[5]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 14H-Jim Huppunen[1]; 2. 0FM-Steve Poirier[2]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 4. 91-Ryan Turner[8]; 5. 1-Holly Porter[4]; 6. 9-Liam Martin[5]; 7. 88H-Josh Hansen[7]; 8. 90-Travis Cunningham[6]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 87X-Shone Evans[4]; 2. 70-Baily Heard[3]; 3. 13-Cory Turner[6]; 4. 5-DJ Christie[7]; 5. 17X-Mack DeMan[5]; 6. (DNF) 15-Dan Nanticoke[1]; 7. (DQ) 84-Tyler Rand[2]

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

1. 14H-Jim Huppunen[2]; 2. 28-Jordan Poirier[10]; 3. 13-Cory Turner[4]; 4. 91-Ryan Turner[5]; 5. 88-Alain Bergeron[3]; 6. 0FM-Steve Poirier[9]; 7. 87X-Shone Evans[8]; 8. 17X-Mack DeMan[15]; 9. 90-Travis Cunningham[21]; 10. 70-Baily Heard[6]; 11. 88H-Josh Hansen[19]; 12. 1-Holly Porter[16]; 13. 5-DJ Christie[7]; 14. 84-Tyler Rand[23]; 15. 11-Jamie Turner[1]; 16. 11J-Chris Jones[11]; 17. 3G-Dale Gosselin[14]; 18. 15-Dan Nanticoke[20]; 19. 0-Glenn Styres[18]; 20. 9-Liam Martin[17]; 21. 98-Paul Pekkonen[22]; 22. (DNF) 19-Nathan Jackson[12]; 23. (DNF) 5D-Ben Silliker

A-Main Lap Leaders – Jim Huppunen 1-15, 17-25; Jordan Poirier 16

Margin of Victory – 0.308 seconds

Hard Charger – Travis Cunningham +12

Up Next:

Friday, September 10, 2021 – Humberstone Speedway – Port Colborne, Ontario

Saturday, September 11, 2021 – Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, Ontario