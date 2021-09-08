Justin Sanders Scores 20th Win of Season with Louie Vermeil Classic Triumph

PETERSEN MEDIA

Justin Sanders has quickly taken a liking to Kevin Kozlowski’s Works Limited No. 57 machine. After winning two features during the King of the West’s four-race Speedweek, Sanders put the team back in Victory Lane on Sunday night at the Louie Vermeil Classic, marking his 20th win of the season.

‘I can’t say enough good things about this team,’ Justin Sanders said. “We have been really good since we unloaded at Merced Speedway a couple of weeks ago, and these guys are really fun to race with.”

Saturday night at the Vermeil Classic opener, the Aromas, CA driver opened the weekend up by timing in 14th fastest in time trials before racing to a heat race win and locking into the feature event.

On the tricky track conditions on Saturday night, issues on the race’s second lap saw damage to Sanders’ right rear force him into the work area. Able to make repairs, the charge was on.

Making up ground on the high side of the speedway, Sanders was able to work his way through the field. Making some daring moves, Sanders would get all the way back up to 12th when the checkered flag was displayed to the field.

Looking to have a better night on Sunday at the Louie Vermeil Classic finale, Sanders would get off to a stronger start on this night as he timed the Works Limited back machine in fifth fastest in time trials.

Making his way into second, Sanders’ second place finish would give him enough points to qualify for the Sunnyvalley Bacon Dash, which he would win, and he would find himself on the pole of the 30-lap feature event.

From the onset of the race, the battle was on between Sanders and Colby Copeland who battled hard for the lead on the racy ¼ mile oval. Battling hard with Copeland, Kyle Hirst would get by Sanders in traffic to overtake the second spot at the halfway point of the race.

On the 17th lap, Sanders would get by Copeland to take over the second spot in turns three and four, as he then turned his attention to the new leader, Kyle Hirst.

Getting back into traffic, Sanders would make his move on Hirst in turns one and two on lap 22. Incidental contact would see Sanders get the lead, though Hirst would continue to hound the leader.

Able to fend off Hirst’s late challenges, Sanders would pickup his 10th career win with the series, and mark his 20th overall win of the season.

“There was some good hard racing going on for the win in a really big race,” Sanders said. “I had a blast, and again, very thankful to Kevin for this opportunity and Paul, Hayden, and everyone that helps on this car.”

Justin and his team would like to thank North County Plastering, Alkaline88, Andy’s Construction, Roadside 24hr Service, Wicked Cushion, Roger’s Diner, Factory Kahne, BG Labels and Tee’s, Walker Performance Filtration, Dixon and Son Tires, Ernie’s Service Center, East Lake Village, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., DMI, Keizer Wheels, Wings Unlimited, Ti64 Titanium, AIS Heating and Sheet Metal, Fred Lint and Family, JonSan Racing, Sandblast Service, G&N Construction, Steitz Towing, Durden Construction, Ernie’s Service Center, and Steve Duppman Racing for their continued support in 2021.

ON TAP: Sanders next event is TBD at this time.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-49, Wins-20, Top 5’s-29, Top-10’s-33

