Brent Crews Wins POWRi Feature at Jacksonville

From POWRi

JACLKSONVILLE, IL (September 10, 2021) — Brent Crews, the 13 year old behind the wheel of the CBIndustries No. 86 found himself in victory lane at Jacksonville Speedway to click off win number four on the 2021 season. Crews carries great momentum into Saturday night’s show at Spoon River Speedway in Canton, IL.

Starting on the outside pole for the 30-lap feature event, Crews fended for the top spot from the pole sitter, Shelby Boise. He then went on and overcame late race cautions, as well as the trick Jacksonville Speedway to earn another win.

At the drop of the green flag, Crews immediately charged into command while the rest of the field settled into place. Crews was one of the only cars to elect to go to the top side on the tricky track, while most cars followed in on the bottom for the first few laps. While he stretched his lead, Jake Neuman and Bryant Wiedeman battled for the second position but Neuman prevailed.

After a few late race cautions and the lapped cars getting put to the rear of the field, the leaders settled down and got into positions. Brent Crews led the field to the checkered along with Jake Neuman in second, Karter Sarff in third, Kaylee Bryson in fourth, and Daniel Adler rounded out the top five.

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday September 11th at Spoon River Speedway in Caton, IL.

POWRi National Midget Car League

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, Illinois

Friday, September 10, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 3B-Shelby Bosie[4]

2. 86-Brent Crews[5]

3. 81-Rylan Gray[2]

4. 60E-Mark Billings[1]

5. 93C-Korey Weyant[3]

6. 17C-Devin Camfield[6]

7. 103-Broc Hunnell[9]

8. 38-Chett Gehrke[7]

DNS: 10C-Dalton Camfield

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[1]

2. 50-Daniel Adler[3]

3. 49-Joe B Miller[4]

4. 21K-Karter Sarff[8]

5. 71-Kaylee Bryson[7]

6. 67K-Cade Lewis[5]

7. 5-Gavan Boschele[6]

8. 1K-Brayton Lynch[2]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Emilio Hoover[1]

2. 72-Sam Johnson[3]

3. 08-Zach Daum[5]

4. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]

5. 16C-David Camfield Jr[8]

6. 23-Patrick Ryan[2]

7. 51-Jake Griffin[7]

8. 56-Mitchell Davis[4]

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[2]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[10]

3. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]

4. 71-Kaylee Bryson[13]

5. 50-Daniel Adler[6]

6. 49-Joe B Miller[9]

7. 5-Gavan Boschele[21]

8. 72-Sam Johnson[7]

9. 67K-Cade Lewis[18]

10. 56-Mitchell Davis[23]

11. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[3]

12. 103-Broc Hunnell[16]

13. 08-Zach Daum[8]

14. 1K-Brayton Lynch[24]

15. 81-Rylan Gray[12]

16. 16C-David Camfield Jr[11]

17. 38-Chett Gehrke[22]

18. 60E-Mark Billings[14]

19. 23-Patrick Ryan[19]

20. 3B-Shelby Bosie[1]

21. 93C-Korey Weyant[15]

22. 51-Jake Griffin[20]

23. 21-Emilio Hoover[4]

24. 17C-Devin Camfield[17]

DNS: 10C-Dalton Camfield