Tyler Ross Wins URC Feature at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, DE (September 10, 2021) — Tyler Ross won the United Racing Club feature Friday at Georgetown Speedway. Josh Weller, Dallas Schott, Jason Shultz, and Robbie Stillwaggon rounded out the top five.

Earlier in the night Mike Thompson was air lifted to Christiana Hospital following a crash on the front stretch. Thompson was awake and talking to the safety crew when transferred. URC posted an update Saturday morning that Thompson has a cut over his right eye needing stitches, a bad concussion, and a slight brain bleed that they are keeping a close eye on with CT scans.

United Racing Club

Georgetown Speedway

Georgetown, Delaware

Friday, September 10, 2021

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 63-Josh Weller[3]

2. 7X-Alex Bright[6]

3. 55-Dallas Schott[5]

4. 34-Andy Best[9]

5. 5Z-Zack Burd[2]

6. 17G-Dennis Garl[4]

7. 9N-Justin Nowlen[10]

8. 25-JJ Grasso[8]

9. 11T-Mike Thompson[7]

10. 9DX-Cameron Merriman[1]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 5-Tyler Ross[1]

2. 47-Adam Carberry[6]

3. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon[9]

4. 35-Jason Shultz[5]

5. 669-Brandon McGough[4]

6. 11-Ryan Stillwaggon[3]

7. 9D-Kevin Darling[8]

8. 96-Billy Heltzel Jr[2]

DNS: 22-Troy Betts

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5-Tyler Ross[5]

2. 63-Josh Weller[3]

3. 55-Dallas Schott[6]

4. 35-Jason Shultz[8]

5. 89-Robbie Stillwaggon[4]

6. 669-Brandon McGough[10]

7. 11-Ryan Stillwaggon[12]

8. 7X-Alex Bright[2]

9. 9D-Kevin Darling[13]

10. 96-Billy Heltzel Jr[14]

11. 34-Andy Best[7]

12. 9N-Justin Nowlen[16]

13. 5Z-Zack Burd[9]

14. 22-Troy Betts[15]

15. 17G-Dennis Garl[11]

16. 47-Adam Carberry[1]