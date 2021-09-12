Macedo and Foos Win at Fremont During AFCS Championship Night

FREMONT, Ohio (September 12, 2021) — Cole Macedo and Matt Foos were victorious during the final night of competition for the Attica/Fremont Championship Series 2021 season Saturday night at Fremont Speedway.

Lemoore, California’s Macedo picked up a $5,000 payday for winning the winged 410 sprint car portion of the program over D.J. Foos, Kyle Capodice, Nate Dussell, and Greg Wilson. D.J. Foos secured the 2021 AFCS 410 sprint car point title.

Matt Foos held off hard charger award winner Steve Rando for the 305 sprint car feature win. 2021 AFCS champion Paul Weaver, Jamie Miller, and Shawn Valenti rounded out the top five.