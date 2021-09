Riggin’s captures USCS Never Forget 9/11 Tribute Race at Cherokee on Saturday

By Pete Walton

Gaffney, SC – September 11, 2021 – Charlotte’s Eric Riggins, Jr. won Saturday night’s USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car 30-lap main event at Cherokee Speedway by two car lengths at finish line when race long leader Sunbury, Pennsylvania driver Mark Smith’s engine failed near the finish line.

Mark Smith was able to coast across the line in the runner-up spot with. Another Pennsylvania driver, Brian Carber from Piperville, PA grabbed the other podium spot in third place.

Lance Moss from nearby Cherryville, North Carolina finished fourth and series points leader, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio completed the top five.

Heat race winners were Mark Smith Engler Heat #1, Justin Barger, BMRS. Heat #2 and Danny Smith in the JJ Supply of NC Heat #3. Mark Smith also won the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash.

Jake McLain from Hemby Bridge, North Carolina garnered the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars in the main event (5).

The next USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour event is at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee on Friday and Saturday, September 24th and 25th. For more USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour results for Never Forget 9/11 Tribute Race on September 11, 2021 at Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour 18 Entries

www.RockAuto.com feature 30-Laps

1. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[3]; 2. M1-Mark Smith[1]; 3. 8C-Brian Carber[4]; 4. 23-Lance Moss[2]; 5. 4-Danny Smith[6]; 6. 5-Justin Barger[5]; 7. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[8]; 8. 10-Terry Gray[7]; 9. 29-Kyle Amerson[9]; 10. 67M-Jake McLain[15]; 11. 7E-Eric Gunderson[16]; 12. 70-Nick Tucker[17]; 13. 34-Darren Orth[13]; 14. 00-Harley Zimmerman[14]; 15. 33-Joe Larkin[18]; 16. 21O-Connor Otten[12]; 17. (DNF) 28-Jeff Willingham[10]; 18. (DNF) 67-Brian Thomas[11]

Hoosier Speed Dash 6- Laps

1. M1-Mark Smith[1]; 2. 23-Lance Moss[2]; 3. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[3]; 4. 8C-Brian Carber[4]; 5. 5-Justin Barger[6]; 6. 4-Danny Smith[5]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 8-Laps

1. M1-Mark Smith[2]; 2. 23-Lance Moss[1]; 3. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[3]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[6]; 5. 67M-Jake McLain[4]; 6. 70-Nick Tucker[5]

BMRS Heat 2 8-Laps

1. 5-Justin Barger[3]; 2. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[4]; 3. 28-Jeff Willingham[1]; 4. 21O-Connor Otten[2]; 5. 67-Brian Thomas[6]; 6. 33-Joe Larkin[5]

JJ Supply FireAde Heat 3 8-Laps

1. 4-Danny Smith[2]; 2. 8C-Brian Carber[4]; 3. 29-Kyle Amerson[3]; 4. 34-Darren Orth[1]; 5. 00-Harley Zimmerman[5]; 6. 7E-Eric Gunderson[6]