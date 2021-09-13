DaRonco Takes the Checkers at the Jerry Richert Memorial

by Terry Lenhertz

New Richmond, WI, September 11, 2021 – The Pirtek Renegades joined the festivities at Cedar Lake Speedway on Saturday as part of the 21st Jerry Richert memorial. Brad Peterson and Blake Anderson won the qualifiers while Nick DaRonco piled up the most passing points in the heat races.

Anderson and Jake Kouba redrew the front row to pace the Reaction Time Sports podcast lineup for the 25-lap feature and Anderson had his 12x at the point for several circuits, leading Peterson and Kouba. Starting sixth, DaRonco was on a steady charge, the first of the lead pack to try a higher racing groove. Before the crossed flags, DaRonco completed his charge to the front with Kouba pressuring Peterson for second, while the 69s of Jon Lewerer and Mike Mueller were methodically pushing forward. DaRonco began stretching a big advantage while Kouba worked under Peterson to take over runner-up. A caution came out for Anderson while he was running in the top five, moving Mueller and Lewerer into fourth and fifth respectively. At the double checkers, it was DaRonco visiting Rock Auto victory lane for the first time this summer, ahead of Kouba, Mueller, Peterson and Lewerer.

The Pirtek Renegades wrap up the 2021 season this weekend, joined by the Northern Renegades for the Legendary 100 at Cedar Lake, Thursday through Saturday, September 16-18.