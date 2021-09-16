Fonda 200 Weekend Welcomes CRSA Sprints Friday For $1,000-to-win!

By Steve Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – The third event of the season for the Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints at Brett Deyo’s Fonda Speedway will reward Friday night’s winner with a big pot of gold. It’s a historic night for the Series as well as the CRSA Sprints celebrate their 250th race in series history.

Being Fonda 200 Weekend- there are many Dirt Modified drivers after their share of over $150,000 this weekend. “The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” are fortunate to share in the action on Friday night during this historic weekend.

Dalton Herrick leads the pack into Fonda after scoring his 4th career CRSA win at Thunder Mountain Speedway on Sunday evening. While Herrick is the most recent winner, it is Jeff Trombley who has used picture perfect consistency to show the way in the point race.

Trombley loves Fonda Speedway, where he is a former winner and champion. It doesn’t hurt that he is a two-time winner there in sprint car since 2014. Trombley has also finished second in both series stops at Fonda so far this year- once to Josh Flint in June and once to Mike Kiser in July.

A practice session is being held Thursday night for any interested teams. Friday night the pit gates open at 4:00PM. The CRSA Sprints driver’s meeting will take place at the MEM Trailer at 5:40PM. Heat in Engines 6PM with hot laps to follow. Race time is slated for 7PM.

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for the 2021 CRSA 305 Sprints include Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Hoosier Racing Tires, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, points and 2021 schedule please visit our website www.crsa.myracepass.com