Wesley Smith Wins POWRi War Portion of the Hockett/McMilllin Memorial

WHEATLAND, MO (September 18, 2021) – Finalizing the weekend of racing at Lucas Oil Speedway for Championship Night of the 11th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial, a determined field of fifty-eight eager Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League drivers would invade Wheatland Missouri with open-wheel action abundant.

Early racing action would see Colten Cottle, Casey Shuman, Quinton Benson, and Jason Howell all claim semi-feature victories, with the top eight from the previous two nights accumulated points automatically locked into the main event. Rookie of the year Xavier Doney would claim the event’s high-point accolade earning the 30-lap feature’s pole starting position with series champion Mario Clouser lined up directly to his outside.

Green-flag feature racing would find fifteen-year-old Xavier Doney shooting out to the early advantage by leading the first six laps until Mario Clouser grabbed the lead after an early race restart.

An onslaught on elbows by racing for positions would ensue behind the leading Clouser as Doney, Wesley Smith, Jack Wagner, and Kory Schudy would all share time in running inside the podium. Clouser would continue to lead with the laps ticking away quickly until lap twenty-eight of the thirty-lap main event when Wesley Smith would hook up on the high-side.

Running the rim on the smooth as glass Lucas Oil Speedway Wesley Smith would cruise past the leading Clouser and survive the ambush of attempts for the lead to claim his fifth win of the season with POWRi WAR.

“This is our Chili Bowl for sprints, I can’t begin to tell you how much this means to me and our whole team. This is the event I wanted to win since I started racing” said the winning Wesley Smith about winning the 11th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial with POWRI WAR.

Xavier Doney continues to impress by wrapping up his award-winning rookie campaign finishing runner-up with Jack Wagner on a mission behind the wheel placing third. One-time leader Clouser would slip to finish fourth and clinch the 2021 Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League Season Championship as Kory Schudy rounded out the top-five finishers at Lucas Oil Speedway’s Championship Night of the 11th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial.

11th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Super Clean B-Feature

1. 5C-Colten Cottle[1]

2. 91-Riley Kreisel[2]

3. 24-Landon Simon[13]

4. 21-Caleb Stelzig[11]

5. 77K-Katlynn Leer[14]

6. 13-Chase Howard[9]

7. 79-Tim Kent[10]

8. 27-Steve Thomas[4]

9. 11-Justin Melton[5]

10. 9-Cody Baker[3]

11. 93-Taylor Walton[7]

12. 21X-Michelle Parson[6]

DNS: 27M-Evan Mosley

DNS: 55L-Casey Lewallen.

Super Clean B-Feature 2

1. 24X-Casey Shuman[1]

2. 20G-Noah Gass[3]

3. 79X-Keith Martin[2]

4. 1-Paul White[4]

5. 20-Shon Deskins[6]

6. 41-Brad Wyatt[7]

7. 69-Zach Sanders[10]

8. 26-Zach Clark[9]

9. 52-JD Fry[11]

10. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[5]

11. 45-Jesse Bebee[12]

DNS: 51-Mitchell Moore

DNS: 82-Vinny Ward.

Super Clean B-Feature 3

1. 15B-Quinton Benson[3]

2. 89-Todd McVay[6]

3. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]

4. 29T-Ryan Timmons[5]

5. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[2]

6. 11X-Tom Curran[4]

7. 7S-Wade Seiler[8]

8. 2-Kyle Lewis[10]

9. 45X-Adam Wilfong[11]

10. 33L-Mark Lane[12]

11. 37-Brian Beebe[9]

12. 77X-Colt Treharn[7]

13. 7R-JD Black[13].

Super Clean B-Feature 4

1. 44H-Jason Howell[4]

2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]

3. 36-Tyler Edwards[6]

4. 73-Samuel Wagner[12]

5. 5-Jesse Vermillion[2]

6. 09-Robby McQuinn[10]

7. 73V-Blake Vermillion[7]

8. 90-Warren Johnson[9]

9. 7JR-Robert Black[13]

10. 2H-Luke Howard[5]

11. 36T-Trey Robb[1]

12. 66M-Max Grogan[11]

DNS: 57-Chase Parson.

A-Main:

1. 44-Wesley Smith[3]

2. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

3. 77-Jack Wagner[6]

4. 6-Mario Clouser[2]

5. 28-Kory Schudy[4]

6. 1#-Justin Zimmerman[8]

7. 20G-Noah Gass[14]

8. 5D-Zach Daum[5]

9. 24X-Casey Shuman[10]

10. 5C-Colten Cottle[9]

11. 15B-Quinton Benson[11]

12. 24-Landon Simon[17]

13. 91-Riley Kreisel[13]

14. 21-Caleb Stelzig[21]

15. 73-Samuel Wagner[24]

16. 36-Tyler Edwards[20]

17. 51B-Joe B Miller[19]

18. 44H-Jason Howell[12]

19. 16-Anthony Nicholson[16]

20. 41-Brad Wyatt[25]

21. 79X-Keith Martin[18]

22. 29T-Ryan Timmons[23]

23. 11W-Wyatt Burks[7]

24. 89-Todd McVay[15]

25. 1-Paul White[22].