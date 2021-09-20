Williams Grove Wraps Diamond Series This Week As Sprints Prep For Outlaws

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – With the World of Outlaws 59th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open coming up next week at Williams Grove Speedway, the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will be in action this Friday night, September 24 as they prepare for the big event.

Coming up this Friday night will be the World of Outlaws Tune Up race for the sprint cars paying $6,000 to win.

An outlaws format will be used to set all qualifying event lineups during the night as well as the 25-lap feature.

Time trials will get underway at 7:30 pm.

Fast Tees Screenprinting of Thompsontown will pay $300 for the Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints are also on the racing card for their final race of the season.

Carlisle’s Derek Locke has already wrapped up the 2021 358 sprint track title by claiming all seven events run to date.

He will be trying for the unprecedented clean sweep this Friday night.

Having clinched the overall 2021 track title on September 17, Lance Dewease will be aiming to wrap up the 2021 Diamond Series title at Williams Grove as the race concludes the yearly series of big events at the track that carry a separate point payoff.

The Diamond Series title would be the fourth of Dewease’s career while it would give current car owner Don Kreitz Jr. a fourth as well including two as a driver/owner and two with Dewease at the wheel of his No. 69K.

Of the five Diamond Series events run this season, Dewease has won two with single wins going to Kyle Larson, Freddie Rahmer and Brent Marks.

Adult general admission for September 24 is $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.