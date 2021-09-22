PERRIS HOSTS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR “GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC” THIS SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 21, 2021… The battle for the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship returns to Perris Auto Speedway, this Saturday, September 25th. Promoted by Don Kazarian, the “Glenn Howard Classic” is one of the most prestigious dates on the calendar. The popular PAS Senior Sprint Cars for drivers 40 years and older will join the open wheel showcase. Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds in Perris, California, the spectator gates at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will open at 5:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event information or advance tickets, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134. For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

At intermission, there will be a candy giveaway for kids and a USAC/CRA driver/team meet and greet with the fans on the front straightaway.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– THE 2019 RULE BOOK will be followed in regards to race format and weight rule (1,325 lbs. with driver)

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Hoosier RD20, 105/18 HTW, 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are legal with the series. Hoosier Tires are mandatory on all four corners. This will remain in effect until September 26th. Starting October 2nd at Arizona Speedway, the series will follow USAC National rules with the 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A as the only legal right rear tires. Hoosier Tires remain mandatory on all four corners

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY: Series officials will have transponders to rent at the track for those racers that do not have them.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

Saturday’s event honors Glenn Howard who is considered by many in the industry as a “racer’s racer.” Throughout his involvement in the sport, Glenn had served as a crew member, driver, car owner, sponsor, official, and businessman. Howard’s So-Cal Performance was recognized as a major parts supplier to racers across the globe for many years. In 1993, Glenn became the first president of the Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA) and helped to build the foundation of the nationally respected club. After his term was over, Howard remained active in motorsports until his passing in September 2007. Kazarian, Perris Auto Speedway, and the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series are proud to honor Glenn’s memory with the annual event and the winner’s list is at the end of the release.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 228 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-two different drivers have claimed victory. “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 48 “home track” wins and Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012. In the last five “home track” events, Gardner won the April 24th “Sokola Shootout,” Brody Roa topped the “70th Running of the Salute to Indy” on May 25th, Gardner scored the June 19th victory, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams topped the July 17th show, and Roa claimed the California Racers Hall of Fame Night on August 21st. A complete series win list at Perris is at the end of this release.

Heading to the fourteenth point race, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) has a 44-point lead over the competition. Driving Mark Alexander’s #1 PerformanceOnline.com / Carman Trucking Spike, Gardner placed fourth at Petaluma on September 6th, To date, the eight-time champion has four feature wins, five Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, six heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, eleven top-10 finishes, and 93 feature laps led on the year. The “World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has eighty-seven series wins and will be looking for his fifth “Glenn Howard Classic” triumph.

“The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) ranks second in the championship point standings. Racing the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Eagle, Roa finished third at Petaluma Speedway on September 6th. At press time, the 2019 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, eleven top-10 finishes and 59 feature laps led in the campaign. With ten career victories, Brody will have his sights on adding the “Glenn Howard Classic” to his win list.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) sits third in the chase for the championship. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams led all thirty laps to score the victory at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, nine top-10 finishes and 72 feature laps led to his credit. “The Big Game Hunter” has eleven career wins and will be looking for his third “Howard Classic” victory.

Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, CA) is fourth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Driving the family owned #4G Trench Shoring / Cam 2 Blue Blood Oil Maxim, Gansen raced from fifteenth to tenth at Petaluma. At press time, the veteran driver has posted one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, twelve top-10 finishes, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, and 1 feature lap led on the season. This Saturday night, Chris will have his sights on earning his first USAC/CRA victory at Perris Auto Speedway.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, CA) has climbed to fifth in the point standings. Racing his #44 Trench Shoring / CRW Designs and Machining DRC, Williams placed fifth at Petaluma on September 6th. To date, the 2010 Victorville Sprint Car Champion has three heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led in the campaign. Cody has one career USAC/CRA win and will be looking to add the “Glenn Howard Classic” to his resume.

Heading to Perris, Austin Grabowksi (Riverside, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA). Jake Hodges (Camarillo, CA), Brent Owens (Rancho Cucamonga, CA), Ikaika O’Brien (Oahu, HI), and Shane Sexton (Warner Springs, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Matt McCarthy, Verne Sweeney, Logan Williams, Matt Mitchell, Eddie Tafoya Jr., A.J. Bender, Stevie Sussex, Joel Rayborne, Steve Hix, Jeff Dyer, “T Dub” Trent Williams, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Adult tickets are $30, Senior tickets (65 and over) are $25, Kids tickets (6-12) are $5, and Children’s tickets (5 and under) are FREE. Walk up tickets will be sold and advance tickets can be purchased online at perrisautospeedway.com or by calling 951.940.0134.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, BillsJerky.com, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, surfNsprint.com, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD.

GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC/MEMORIAL WINNERS: 2008-Tony Jones, 2009-Bryan Clauson, 2010-Cory Kruseman, 2011-Nic Faas, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Nic Faas, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Austin Williams, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Austin Williams, 2020-CANCELLED.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Damion Gardner, 2-Max Adams, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Austin Williams, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Carson Short, 1-Ryan Timmons.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 48-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Matt Mitchell, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Justin Grant, 4-Robert Ballou, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 4-Brody Roa, 3-Garrett Hansen, 2-Brady Bacon, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-C.J. Leary, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-936, 2. Brody Roa-892, 3. Austin Williams-783, 4. Chris Gansen-725, 5. Cody Williams-696, 6. Tommy Malcolm-640, 7. Charles Davis Jr.-519, 8. Danny Faria Jr.-473, 9. Matt McCarthy-464, 10. Verne Sweeney-443, 11. Logan Williams-424, 12. Matt Mitchell-408, 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-401, 14. A.J. Bender-389, 15. Austin Grabowski ®-377, 16. Ryan Timmons ®-290, 17. Chase Johnson-281, 18. Stevie Sussex-262, 19. Jake Hodges ®-239, 20. Joel Rayborne-223, 21. Brent Owens ®-216, 22. Steve Hix-215, 23. Max Adams-195, —. Jeff Dyer-195, 25. Austin Liggett-182, 26. Troy Rutherford-160, 27. Ikaika O’Brien ®-141, —. Nate Schank-141, 29. Austin Ervine-138, 30. R.J. Johnson-133, 31. Daniel Whitley-132, 32. Tony Gomes-129, 33. Shane Sexton ®-127, 34. Ryan Bernal-122, 35. Rick Hendrix-119, 36. Dan Taylor-116, 37. Carson Short-111, 38. Kaleb Montgomery-110, 39. Davey Ray-105, 40. Kyle Edwards-87, 41. Trent Williams-80, 42. Shane Hopkins-79, 43. James Herrera-77, 44. Tanner Boul ®-75, —. Travis Buckley-75, 46. Jarrett Soares-72, 47. Trevor Schmid-68, 48. Jonas Reynolds-66, 49. Cal Smith-53, —. Chris Bonneau-53, 51. Christopher Muraoka-51, 52. Ron Laplant-50, 53. Randy Nelson-45, 54. Tyler Hatzikian-42, 55. James Heling-41, 56. Gary Paulson-39, 57. Frank Herman-35, —. Kalib Henry-35, —. Jake Morgan-35, 60. Tom Hendricks-28, 61. Danny Sheridan-26, 62. Denny McNary-20, —. Cody Smith-20, 64. Daylin Perreira-10, —. Gary Marshall Jr.-10, —. Sheldon Moniz-10, —. Tony Richards-10, —. Bradley Terrell-10, —. Clint Motta-10, —. Boy Moniz-10, —. Nathan Johnson-10, —. Ryan Owens-10.