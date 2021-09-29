Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing fast approaching at Thunderbowl Raceway

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – September 29, 2021…The biggest event of the season at Thunderbowl Raceway is fast approaching with the Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing ready to invade Tulare on October 21, 22 and 23.

The Trophy Cup continues to be one of the premier Winged Sprint Car showcases in the country and the 2021 version is sure to be another can’t miss weekend. The 27th edition of the Trophy Cup once again boasts a $200,000 overall purse for the three nights.

The event originally started out at San Jose Speedway in 1994 and was held at the track until its closing in ’99. It then moved to Ocean Speedway for one year, before heading to the Kings Speedway in Hanford from 2001-2004. In ’05 the Trophy Cup was moved to Thunderbowl Raceway, where it has been held ever since.

With its unique format the Trophy Cup regularly produces some of the best Winged Sprint Car racing fans will witness all season. Each time a driver hits the speedway for competitive racing there are points on the line. It’s all a lead-up to the 50-lap feature on Saturday night, which features the top-20 in overall points inverted, plus the four transfers out of the B-main comprising the final four spots.

All cars that start the Saturday A-main are guaranteed at least $5,000 in weekend winnings and the overall champion is guaranteed a record $27,000 in weekend winnings. The Trophy Cup is always an all-star showcase in California, with champions and winners from all over the state and beyond in action.

Tickets continue to be on sale for the Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing with all seating in the house reserved during the weekend. Adult grandstand tickets cost $50 on Thursday and Friday and $55 on Saturday. Bleacher tickets are $45 on Thursday and Friday and $50 on Saturday. Kids pricing and senior pricing is also available.

A seating chart is online at www.thunderbowlraceway.com and tickets can be acquired by calling 559-688-0909. The pit gate opens at 10am on Thursday October 21, with the drivers meeting around 3pm. Wheel packing, hot laps, qualifying and heat races will follow.

The special events that have become so popular are also returning with a slight twist. Following the races on Thursday will be Hot Dog/ Chili Dog Night sponsored by KRC Safety, while Friday after the races will be Taco Bravo Fiesta Night featuring Tacos. On Saturday afternoon Steve Faria and Thunderbowl Raceway will present the Spaghetti Feed as well. Both Thursday and Friday nights will also showcase RC car racing, while Cow Pie Bingo returns as usual on Saturday.

The post-race parties start 20 minutes after the checkered flag with beer, water and soft drinks also available for purchase inside.

A donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the door during all these events is appreciated. Over the last 26-years Dave Pusateri and the Trophy Cup team have raised more than 2 million dollars in donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Fans and teams are all encouraged to attend the special eating events. More info on the Trophy Cup, as well as an entry list can be found at www.trophycup.org

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.