Myers Wins Feature at Ohio Valley Speedway; Street Wins OVSCA Point Title

WASHINGTON, WV (October 3, 2021) — Chris Myers won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Saturday at Ohio Valley Speedway. The victory was Myers’ third of the 2021 season. Kory Crabtree, Jamie Myers, Andre Layfield, and Ricky Peterson rounded out the top five.

With an eighth place finish Tyler Street secured the 2021 Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association point championship.

Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Ohio Valley Speedway

Washington, West Virginia

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Feature:

1. 38K-Chris Myers

2. 11C-Kory Crabtree

3. 1-Jamie Myers

4. 22-Andre Layfield

5. 2-Ricky Peterson

6. 1MC-Wayne McPeak

7. 8D-Josh Davis

8. 4*-Tyler Street

9. 7A-Dave Dickson

10. 17-Reece Saldana

11. 9W-Lance Webb

12. 001-Greg Mitchell

13. 5M-Eric Martin

14. 51-Benny Hickle