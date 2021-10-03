Myers Wins Feature at Ohio Valley Speedway; Street Wins OVSCA Point Title

WASHINGTON, WV (October 3, 2021) — Chris Myers won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Saturday at Ohio Valley Speedway. The victory was Myers’ third of the 2021 season. Kory Crabtree, Jamie Myers, Andre Layfield, and Ricky Peterson rounded out the top five.
With an eighth place finish Tyler Street secured the 2021 Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association point championship.
Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Ohio Valley Speedway
Washington, West Virginia
Saturday, October 2, 2021
Feature:
1. 38K-Chris Myers
2. 11C-Kory Crabtree
3. 1-Jamie Myers
4. 22-Andre Layfield
5. 2-Ricky Peterson
6. 1MC-Wayne McPeak
7. 8D-Josh Davis
8. 4*-Tyler Street
9. 7A-Dave Dickson
10. 17-Reece Saldana
11. 9W-Lance Webb
12. 001-Greg Mitchell
13. 5M-Eric Martin
14. 51-Benny Hickle