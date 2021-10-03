Oldfield Wins Archerfield Opener

BRISBANE, QLD (October 3, 2021) — Luke Oldfield won the sprint car feature Saturday night to open the 2021 season at Archerfield Speedway. Oldfield was able to drive by Lachlan McHugh and Cody Maroske with a single pass while navigating slower traffic during the closing stages of the main event. McHugh, Maroske, Bryan Mann, and Kevin Britten rounded out the top five.

Charlie Brown won the midget car main event while Liam Atkinson won the wingless sprint car feature.

Archerfield Speedway

Brisbane, Queensland

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 17-Luke Oldfield

2. 7-Lachlan McHugh

3. 27-Cody Maroske

4. 16-Bryan Mann

5. 34-Kevin Britten

6. Q10-Adam Butler

7. 51-Tim Farrell

8. 88-Ryan McNamara

9. 21-Nicholas Whell

10. 90-Anthony Lambert

11. 67-Trent Vardy

12. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

13. 32-Mitch Gowland

14. 42-Kristy Bonsey

15. 22-Sam Bylsma

16. 7-Aaron Kelly

17. 54-Randy Morgan

18. 14-Mark Pholi

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 11-Charlie Brown

2. 35-Michael Kendall

3. 22-Scott Farmer

4. 81-Brad Dawson

5. 58-Rusty Whittaker

6. 36-Cal Whatmore

7. 34-Mitchell Rooke

8. 17-Rob Stewart

9. 15-Darren Dillon

10. 18-Nathan Mathers

11. 83-Matt Hefford

12. 57-Bernard Clarke

13. 95-Gavin McDowell

14. 3-Dylan Menz

15. 8-Scott Doyle

16. 26-Drew Fenton

17. 14-Kody Stothard

18. 66-Barry Gibbes

19. 42-Glen Prowse

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 80-Liam Atkinson

2. 12-Ben Manson

3. 95-Jayden O’Toole

4. 4-Dan Moes

5. 3-Ian Milnes

6. 73-Chris Catchpole

7. 78-Steve Pilkington

8. 47-Lachie Robertson

9. 44-Josh Thompson

10. 17-Lance Dawson

11. 6-Brett Russo

12. 14-Ross Guy

13. 11-Dave Sansby

14. 72-Joshua Bartlett

15. 74-Stuart Jefferies

16. 26-Daniel Barton

17. 19-Andrew Carrick

18. 42-Shaun Knight

19. 75-Timothy Harris