Oldfield Wins Archerfield Opener

BRISBANE, QLD (October 3, 2021) — Luke Oldfield won the sprint car feature Saturday night to open the 2021 season at Archerfield Speedway. Oldfield was able to drive by Lachlan McHugh and Cody Maroske with a single pass while navigating slower traffic during the closing stages of the main event. McHugh, Maroske, Bryan Mann, and Kevin Britten rounded out the top five.
Charlie Brown won the midget car main event while Liam Atkinson won the wingless sprint car feature.
Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, Queensland
Saturday, October 2, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 17-Luke Oldfield
2. 7-Lachlan McHugh
3. 27-Cody Maroske
4. 16-Bryan Mann
5. 34-Kevin Britten
6. Q10-Adam Butler
7. 51-Tim Farrell
8. 88-Ryan McNamara
9. 21-Nicholas Whell
10. 90-Anthony Lambert
11. 67-Trent Vardy
12. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
13. 32-Mitch Gowland
14. 42-Kristy Bonsey
15. 22-Sam Bylsma
16. 7-Aaron Kelly
17. 54-Randy Morgan
18. 14-Mark Pholi
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 11-Charlie Brown
2. 35-Michael Kendall
3. 22-Scott Farmer
4. 81-Brad Dawson
5. 58-Rusty Whittaker
6. 36-Cal Whatmore
7. 34-Mitchell Rooke
8. 17-Rob Stewart
9. 15-Darren Dillon
10. 18-Nathan Mathers
11. 83-Matt Hefford
12. 57-Bernard Clarke
13. 95-Gavin McDowell
14. 3-Dylan Menz
15. 8-Scott Doyle
16. 26-Drew Fenton
17. 14-Kody Stothard
18. 66-Barry Gibbes
19. 42-Glen Prowse
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 80-Liam Atkinson
2. 12-Ben Manson
3. 95-Jayden O’Toole
4. 4-Dan Moes
5. 3-Ian Milnes
6. 73-Chris Catchpole
7. 78-Steve Pilkington
8. 47-Lachie Robertson
9. 44-Josh Thompson
10. 17-Lance Dawson
11. 6-Brett Russo
12. 14-Ross Guy
13. 11-Dave Sansby
14. 72-Joshua Bartlett
15. 74-Stuart Jefferies
16. 26-Daniel Barton
17. 19-Andrew Carrick
18. 42-Shaun Knight
19. 75-Timothy Harris