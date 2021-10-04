Lance Dewease Finalizes 2021 Williams Grove Track Title In National Open Run

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Veteran Lance Dewease of Fayetteville finalized his 2021 track championship run at Williams Grove Speedway with a seventh place finish in the prestigious 59th annual National Open for 410 sprint cars on Saturday night.

At the wheel of the Don Kreitz-owned No. 69K, the soon-to-be 56-year old on October 6 is now a seven-time track titlist in the 410 sprint car division.

Dewease put together a very impressive record during his 2021 Williams Grove campaign, competing in 20 main events while pulling off 15 podium finishes.

All told, Dewease scored four wins, seven seconds, four thirds, a pair of fifths, a pair of sixths and one seventh place finish during the season at Williams Grove.

A highlight early in the season for Dewease was when he snagged his first checkers of the year at the track, giving him an even 100 victories at Williams Grove Speedway on an all-time career win list that he already sat perched atop

Additional wins came on June 18, June 25 and July 2.

The win on June 25 occurred in the Pennsylvania Speedweek opener that also served as a tribute to his famed mechanic, 87-year old Davey Brown Sr.

Dewease scored $6,000 in the Davey Brown Tribute Race.

One week later he took his mount to another victory in the famed Mitch Smith Memorial, worth $15,000.

It was his unprecedented sixth career checkers in the Smith Memorial and at that point in the season it was Dewease’s third win in a row at Williams Grove and his fourth in the last five races contested there.

The track title was the first for the Franklin County driver since last accomplishing the feat back in 2011 while wheeling for Donnie Owens in the No. 30C.

Other track crowns came for owner Al Hamilton, No. 77, in 2002 and 2003; for Joe Harz, No. 88H, in 2001; and for Walter Dyer in the No. 461 in 1994 and in 1996.

Dewease was also crowned the 2021 Hoosier Diamond Series champion at Williams Grove Speedway, taking his fourth career title in the series.

Previous Diamond Series titles came in 2002, 2011 and in 2018.

Overall, Dewease now owns 31 track or series titles during his career since starting in sprint cars in 1985.

He was also voted the recipient of the 2021 Sportsmanship Award at Williams Grove.

The Williams Grove track crown is the 10th of Davey Brown’s career as a mechanic and the fifth for Don Kreitz Jr. as a car owner although the first four were as an owner/driver from 1990 – 1993.

Brown received the 2021 Mechanic of the Year Award, named in his honor earlier this season.

Car owner Kreitz has now scored four Diamond Series titles including two as a driver/owner and two with Dewease at the wheel.

Additional Williams Grove 2021 season awards were recently handed out to drivers Devin Borden and Chase Dietz.

Borden was named Rookie of the Year as the pilot of Mike Heffner’s No. 27 after claiming a first career win at the track.

Dietz, pilot of John Trone’s No. 39, was voted Most Improved Driver.

Freddie Rahmer, Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich and TJ Stutts finished behind Lance Dewease as the balance of the top five in Williams Grove Speedway points.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.