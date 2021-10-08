BOSS Soggy at I-96 Speedway

We will be canceling todays Roll The Dice night 1 show due to rain this morning and scattered pop up showers throughout the day. We will be running tomorrow as intended, as for makeup there will be no makeup for today. Street Stocks & Cyber Stocks we encourage you to support Hartford Motor Speedway tomorrow.

Roll The Dice Night 2 – October 9th

BOSS vs GLTS

Late Models

UMP Modifieds

B-Modifieds

Pro Stocks

Mini Wedges

Pits Open: 2:00PM,

Grandstands: 4:00PM,

Hotlaps / Qualifying: 6:00PM,

Racing to follow hotlaps.

Tickets: Adults: $20 | Youth 6 – 11: $10 | Kids 5 & Under Free | Pits $40