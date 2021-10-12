$15,500 to WIN POSSIBLE at FRI/SAT OCT. 15-16 ‘Bandits ‘Texas Throwback’ at TMS’s Texas Dirt Track!

By Darin Short

CALLING ALL SPRINT CARS! $15,500 to WIN POSSIBLE at FRI/SAT OCT. 15-16 Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series ‘Texas Throwback’ at Texas Motor Speedway’s Texas Dirt Track!

EARLY DRIVER REGISTRATION ($AVE $100) & ADVANCE DISCOUNT TICKETS on sale *FEE FREE* ENDING TONIGHT, MONDAY OCTOBER 11th at: www.TexasThrowback.com!

– $5,000/win Sprints Friday, $5,000/win Sprints Saturday, $5,000 to win Throwback Wrap Contest & $500/win Kool Trikes Last Lap Pass for the Win Bonus! Please read on for details!

-TMS’s PITS ARE PAVED, and the current forecast on Friday is dry and 75°, Saturday dry and 73°, which is perfect for racing!

– 25-lap nightly ‘Bandits feature: $5,000 – $2,500 – 1,200 – 1,000 – 800 – 700 – 600 – 590 – 580 – 570 – 560 – 550 – $540 – $530 – $520 – $510 – and then $500 all the way down to 24th. $150 to all NQ’s.

– $5,000/win THROWBACK WRAP CONTEST! We’ve had a handful of drivers stating their intent of creating a NASCAR Throwback design for their cars and are going after the $5,000 winner’s prize! It should be really cool to see the creativity of those teams and what they come up with for a design! The top 3 fan-voted teams will receive $5,000 – $1,000 and $500. Details are further down in this post.

– $2,500/win NIGHTLY for CRATE MODELS! (There are only 2 divisions racing in this event!)

– Driver entries are rolling in from throughout the weekend, and if you’ve yet to enter and are planning on going, you can get entered THROUGH TODAY, OCT. 11 at: https://texasthrowback.simpletix.com/ and there are no processing fees…and FANS can purchase tickets at the same link – FEE FREE!

– With the sun setting just prior to hot laps nightly (7pm), and more seasonable temps, this should make for even more racy track conditions than when we were there in June – and they were great then – I can only imagine how exciting this event is going to be!

Please read on below for the entire scoop:

Garland, TX (10/11/21) by DarinShort.com. On the heels of the highly successful and entertaining Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series debut at the Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) Dirt Track on NASCAR weekend in June, all parties involved are pleased to announce the $50,000 Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series ‘Texas Throwback’ on Friday October 15th and Saturday October 16th – once again – being held during the NASCAR Playoffs weekend at TMS.

Each night will be a complete, separate racing program paying $5,000 to win and $500 to start for Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series-legal race teams and is presented in part by Smiley’s Racing Products, Mallory Print and Griffith Truck & Equipment.

Full ‘Bandits rules, points and sanctioning are in effect, as was the case back in June. Complete purse breakdown and details are further down in this press release.

By clicking www.TexasThrowback.com fans can purchase advance discounted grandstand tickets (FEE FREE!) through *TODAY* Monday October 11th.

Sprint Car teams can register now at the same link, through Monday October 11th. Early registration for the two days of racing is $100 (total) and includes a paved pit space for each team you enter.

Teams waiting to register at the track after October 11th (at the track on race day) will pay a $200 registration fee instead.

Each night will also feature a complete racing program paying $2,500 to win for Crate Models. Rules, purse and registration information is posted at the same link as above.

$5,000 BONUS! The Texas Throwback ‘Best Appearing Car’ Contest will feature a $5,000-to-WIN prize as voted on by the fans via www.racexr.com. The rules are simple: The Throwback Scheme incorporates old school NASCAR paint schemes, history of Texas Motor Speedway, or history specific to the team/driver. $5,000 1st Place, $1,000 2nd Place, $500 3rd Place. Teams with any contest questions can contact XR directly.

In addition to the two days of winged outlaw sprint car racing, you can enjoy NASCAR racing at the ‘big track’ next door! Click www.TexasMotorSpeedway.com for the whole scoop, tickets and lots more…such as the mile-long FAN ZONE!

Here’s the Detailed Daily Schedule for the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series ‘Texas Throwback’ on Friday October 15th and Saturday October 16th at Texas Motor Speedway’s Dirt Track:

2:00 PM Pit Gate Opens (no trailers allowed in pits prior, pit parking is staged in order of haulers entering pit area)

5:00 PM Grandstand Opens

6:00 PM ‘Bandits Drivers Meeting/Draw Cutoff

6:30 PM Crate Model Drivers Meeting

7:00 PM Hot Laps

8:00 PM Racing

Crate Late Model Heats

Sprint Car Heat

B Mains (Same Order)

Intermission (If Needed)

Features (Same Order)

Schedule may be revised at any time for any reason.

EVENT 411, ADVANCE DISCOUNT TICKETS, RACER PRE-ENTRY: www.TexasThrowback.com

SPRINT CARS: Your rules are 100% Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series (they’re simple to follow, and cost teams virtually nothing added to race with us – regardless of your engine size!), which are located at: www.2021boss.com

Here are additional ‘Bandits Texas Throwback event details. The nightly ‘Bandits payout for Friday, and again on Saturday, is: $5,000 – $2,500 – 1,200 – 1,000 – 800 – 700 – 600 – 590 – 580 – 570 – 560 – 550 – $540 – $530 – $520 – $510 – and then $500 all the way down to 24th. All non-starters and non-qualifiers receive $150 each night. Each event will pay DOUBLE ‘Bandits points for those teams going after the Griffith Truck & Equipment points fund! ‘Bandits teams will pay a $20 draw fee nightly (there is no pre-pay of draw fees for this event). Event registration does not include nightly pit passes.

ADDED BONU$: $500 www.KoolTrikes.com “Last Lap Pass For The Win” Award. If a driver passes the lead car on the last lap of the A-feature event – and takes the win – that driver will win a $500 bonus from Kool Trikes of Clarksville, Texas! This bonus was recently won by Koty Adams at LoneStar Speedway on July 4th – and there is one Kool Trikes $500 bonus remaining for the 2021 season available!

If your business would like to partner with our series to generate exceptionally great marketing results, just let us know by messaging us here, or by emailing SprintCarBandits@Outlook.com.

Whether you are a race fan or a race team, this is one event you will not want to miss out on witnessing or taking part in! There are no entry caps to this event, but pre-entering will save teams $100.

RACING FANS, grab up event tickets at discounted prices! Then, get ready for two FANtastic nights of high-speed dirt track racing, at the ‘Bandits TEXAS THROWBACK at Texas Motor Speedway’s Dirt Track on *THIS FRIDAY & SATURDAY* October 15th & 16th!