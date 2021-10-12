Crockett Scores October Victory for Third Consecutive Season

Inside Line Promotions

POCOLA, Okla. (Oct. 11, 2021) – Roger Crockett earned a triumph in October for the third straight year when he swept an ASCS Sooner Region and ASCS Mid-South Region event at Tri-State Speedway last Saturday.

“I won my first ever ASCS National race there in Paul Silva’s car a long time ago,” he said. “I don’t even know what year it would have been. It was probably 2002 or 2003.

“I like that it worked out we could go run there on Saturday. It’s a close track and a really fun race track. We always like going to that place.”

Crockett maneuvered from fourth to win both a heat race and the main event.

“We drew a good heat race and won that from fourth,” he said. “Our car was really, really good in the heat. It looked like Blake (Hahn) and I had the fastest cars. On the first start (of the feature) we came out first and second, but that start didn’t go. On the start that went I was able to get into second right away. We got into traffic and I was battling with Tim Crawley. I was taking the lead and he got together with a lapped car so that brought out a caution on Lap 7.

“Our car was really good. It was fantastic. I never saw another car again. It was our race to lose in traffic. We got into traffic a few times, but there were quite a few yellows. The cushion was propped against the wall so that made it adventurous, but it was a smooth night.”

The triumph was the second of the season with the ASCS Sooner Region and the first of the year with the ASCS Mid-South Region for Crockett.

“We haven’t raced a whole lot, but the races we do run we want to run up front,” he said. “I think it’s really important to run up front whether it’s a national race or a regional race. I’m as confident as I’ve been with driving the car and the handling of the car. I hate for the season to end and I can’t wait to get started next year. I feel really good about where we are at. The speed we have is what I expect us to have.”

Crockett returns to action this Friday and Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Texas Throwback with the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series. It marks his first time competing at the track since Nov. 1, 2019, when he recorded a career-best run of seventh.

Stay tuned to Crockett’s social media accounts for a unique throwback scheme as he plans to participate in the event’s Best Appearing Car contest as well.

Oct. 9 – Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla. – Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (4).

24 races, 2 wins, 8 top fives, 13 top 10s, 15 top 15s, 18 top 20s

Friday and Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Texas Throwback with the Bandits Outlaw Sprint Series

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Blaine’s Motor Supply and FK Rod Ends

Blaine’s Motor Supply, Inc., which is located in Dallas, Texas, maintains a large inventory of rebuilt engines, stocks a large inventory of top brand automotive parts and offers a complete automotive machine shop to handle internal rebuilt engine needs. For more information, visit http://www.BlainesMotorSupply.com .

From the wilds of Baja, Mexico, to the “Good Ole Boys” of NASCAR, from mowers to fitness equipment, FK Rod Ends is there with an evolving program designed to supply rod end products to users everywhere. For more information, visit http://www.FKRodEnds.com.

“Blaine’s Motor Supply is a pretty big supplier of refurbished engines for street cars,” Crockett said. “We’re grateful for their support and looking forward to racing in their area this weekend.

“I feel like FK Rod Ends are bulletproof. We’ve tested them out with some crashes the last couple of years and it’s crazy what their product holds up to. I’ve run nothing but their stuff for at least 10 years and maybe longer.”

Crockett would also like to thank Tracker Native Tobacco, Theodore Concrete Construction, BC Motorsports, RR Bounds Trucking, Rocket Designs, Champion Racing Oil, Olson Custom Designs, Maxim Chassis, Factory Kahne, Smith Titanium, Moose Blocks, KW Motorsports, K1 RaceGear, TJ Forged, Indy Race Parts, Bell Helmets, AL Driveline, Newlin Bar Service, Rider Racing Engines and KSE Racing Products for their continued support.