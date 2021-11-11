“Paul Rondel Classic” during USCS Battle at the Beach World Final II at Southern Raceway

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – November 10, 2021 – The United Sprint Car Series (USCS) Outlaw Thunder Tour drivers will compete for a $4000 top prize in the inaugural “Paul Rondel Classic” during the USCS Halloween Havoc event at historic Southern Raceway this coming Friday and Saturday, November 12th and 13th. The inaugural event honors USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour competition director, Paul Rondel from Hampton, Georgia who continues to work every USCS event while having dealt with a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis over the past year.

Rondel, who originally is from Christchurch, New Zealand, joined the United Sprint Car Series a little five years ago after primarily being a race fan that followed the series throughout the Southeast. He had some experience from previously assisting on open wheeled cars in New Zealand in his younger years. During the past five years, Rondel has grown from his initial position as a pit steward to become an integral part of the racing operations at each event. His loyalty and dedication to the success of the series, driver safety and a clean operation at every event has been a tremendous asset to the USCS since he joined the traveling troop.

USCS Founder and President, Pete Walton said, “When I said something to several of our drivers about the idea I had about doing something to honor Paul in some way and explained my idea to them, they were immediately on board with the idea. So, here we go and until this press release hits, he doesn’t even know about it.” Walton continued “It just seems so appropriate that we are doing this for him along with the biggest paying race purse USCS has ever had on a single night” he stated. We just hope to grow this event to something that he will be proud of” he concluded.

On Saturday night during the sprint car portion of the USCS Battle at the Beach WORLD FINAL event the USCS Outlaw Thunder winged sprint cars will compete for a $4000 top prize plus $2000 possible in lap prize moneyin their 40-lap the inaugural “Paul Rondel Classic” weekend finale. The last place finisher in the main event is guaranteed $400 to start the A-Main event.

Saturday night’s 11/13/21 main event payoff is as follows: $4000, 2000, 1200, 1000, 700, 600, 500, 450. 425, 400 and $400 through last place in the 40-lap contest. As previously mentioned, the $4000 top prize plus lap money on Saturday night is one of the largest one-night checks of the season for a United Sprint Car Series driver to park their sprint car in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane.

The Friday night 11/12/21 preliminary main event will pay $2000 to the winner and $250 to start the 25-lap main event. Friday night’s 11/12/21 preliminary 25Lap A-Main pays as follows: $2000, 1200, 800, 650, 525, 450, 400, 350, 325, 300, 290, 280, 270, 260, 250 and $250 through last place starter.

The two-night USCS sprint car event is expected to feature some of the Nation’s top sprint car drivers when the 25th Annual United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour for winged sprint cars invades Southern Raceway for the USCS Battle at the Beach WORLD FINAL II and inaugural Paul Rondel Classic Sprint Car Shootout event on Friday at 7:00pm and Saturday at 5:00pm for the two HUGE nights of high-speed sprint car racing action around the 1/3 mile oval located approximately one mile South of I-10 at Nichols Lake Rd Milton, FL 32583.

Joining the USCS Sprint Cars on BOTH NIGHTS will be the Pure Stocks and the Stingers (Front Wheel Drives) and the www.RockAuto.com USCS Mini Sprints. On Saturday night the Street Stocks also compete in another full action packed racing card.

The Pit and Grandstand Gates Open Friday at 4pm The Drivers Meeting is at 6:00pm Hot laps to follow with racing at 7:00pm. On Saturday Pit and Grandstand Gates Open at 2:00pm The Drivers Meeting is at 4:00pm Hot laps to follow with racing at 5:00pm.

For more USCS information and rule please visit www.uscsracing.com If you still have questions please call the USCS office at 770-865-6097. For track directions and info please visit www.SouthernRaceway.com or like and follow them on their Facebook page.