FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobil 1 Reveals 2022 Schedule

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (November 18, 2021) – The 2022 FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 season is set to get under way in less than three months, kicking off what is set to be another highly competitive and action-packed campaign for the country’s original touring winged sprint car series. Additionally, the All Stars will upgrade its year end points to a record setting $345,000, representing an increase of nearly 35% from 2021.

A now historical high for the Series, the 2022 All Star championship team will be awarded with an $80,000 first place prize, a $15,000 bump from 2021. The 2022 championship runner-up will be awarded with a $60,000 check, followed by a $50,000 sum for third, $40,000 for fourth, and $30,000 for fifth. Sixth through 12th in the standings will be awarded $20,000, $15,000, $12,000, $11,000, $10,000, $9,000, and $8,000, respectively. In total, the 2022 championship points fund for the top 12 finishers totals $345,000.

“We’re really excited to get the schedule released so that our teams and fans can begin making their 2022 plans. To be able to expand the points fund next year is something that I am absolutely thrilled about,” said Tony Stewart, owner of the All Stars. “We wouldn’t be able to do this without the extended support from our tracks and partners. I want to thank Mark Floreani and his team at FloRacing, Mobil 1, Kevin Rudeen, as well as our other great partners, track promoters and owners. It is humbling to see the continued interest from tracks that continue to grow our events, and partners that want to utilize our platform to promote their brands. This growth can be attributed to the team owners and drivers that support our series; we wouldn’t be in this position without them all.”

Highlighted with 56 dates across 11 states, the 2022 All Star agenda boasts a stout lineup of high profile events with all the Series’ major blockbusters making their return. The list includes Attica Raceway Park’s points commencing Spring Nationals, Port Royal Speedway’s $29,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial and $55,000-to-win Tuscarora 50, Lincoln Speedway’s $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic, the highly touted $26,000 to win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race, which moves to I-70 Motorsports Park, an annual visit to the sprint car capital of the world, Knoxville Raceway, and Ohio Sprint Speedweek capped with Portsmouth Raceway Park’s Dean Knittel Memorial awarding $20,554.

The Beach Brawl at Lake Ozark Speedway, awarding a total weekend winner’s share of $18,000, will also make its return to the All Star agenda, as well as the $10,000-to-win Keith Kauffman Classic at the Port Royal Speedway, the $10,000-to-win Night Before the Tuscarora 50, Williams Grove Speedway’s $10,000-to-win Memorial Day weekend event, and the season-ending Jim and Joanne Ford Classic at Fremont Speedway, padded by a $10,000-to-win finale.

New dates on the 2022 All Star campaign trail include Sharon Speedway’s Sharon Nationals, an $18,000 to win weekend which is set to make its return on Friday and Saturday, September 2-3, a pair of $12,000-to-win visits to Ransomville Speedway in Ransomville, New York, and Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, New Jersey, and Atomic Speedway’s George Fisher Memorial / Freedom 40 awarding $15,000-to-win.

The All Stars will return to central upstate New York for the first time since 2019 and visit Outlaw Speedway, Utica-Rome Speedway, and Weedsport Speedway August 18-20 to challenge for $8,000, $10,000, and $8,000-to-win purses, respectively.

The Series will make its first and second ever starts at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in April and August. The facility is promoted by Port Royal promoter, Steve O’Neal.

“Fans will continue to see all of our staple events in 2022,” commented Stewart. “It’s also important to continue to evaluate new opportunities and expand to new markets or re-visit tracks that we don’t necessarily get to race at every year. Ninety percent of the schedule is done by the end of October; it is a collaborative effort to get the remaining ten percent done. Much appreciation goes out to our track partners for working with us on the scheduling efforts for 2022.”

As tradition has it, Series competition will begin in early February with a short stint of non-points action, kicking things off with a two-day visit to Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia, on Friday and Saturday, February 4-5. A first-ever visit to the central Georgia venue, the weekend pair will award $8,000 and $10,000, respectively.

Following its visit to The Peach State, All Star action will continue with a pair of DIRTcar Nationals appearances at Volusia Speedway Park on February 8-9, followed by another pair of Florida stops at East Bay Raceway Park on February 14-15. All four visits to Volusia and East Bay will award $6,000 top prizes.

Commencing the 2021 All Star Circuit of Champions points battle, the April calendar will ignite with Attica Raceway Park’s Core & Main Spring Nationals on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, followed by a Central Pennsylvania four-pack on Thursday through Sunday, April 21-24. The weekend will consist of appearances at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, Williams Grove Speedway, Port Royal Speedway, and Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway on Thursday through Sunday, respectively. The April slate will conclude with an Ohio double at Sharon Speedway and Waynesfield Raceway Park on April 30 and May 1.

The month of May will continue with a Michigan and Illinois takeover of I-96 Speedway and Dirt Oval at Route 66 on Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, flanked by a Wisconsin triple-header on Friday through Sunday, May 20-22. Once again battling head-to-head with the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, the All Stars’ Badger State brawl will feature stops at Wilmot Raceway, Plymouth Dirt Track, and Angell Park Speedway in consecutive fashion. The Mace Thomas Classic at I-96 Speedway will once again award an $8,500 top prize and the Dirt Oval at Route 66 will reward the winner with $8,000.

May will conclude with another power weekend through Pennsylvania Posse Country, this time headlined by the two-day Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29. Bumping the total weekend winner’s share to $49,000, the three-race Pennsylvania invasion will begin one night prior, as Williams Grove Speedway is set to host the precursor on Friday, May 27.

Featuring ten confirmed dates including nine consecutive, June’s slate is all but lax, igniting the month with Atomic Speedway’s $15,000-to-win George Fisher Memorial on Saturday, June 4, then setting aim on another installment of Ohio Sprint Speedweek.

The Bert & Bridgette Emick Classic at Attica Raceway Park on Friday, June 10, will kick off the nine-race Ohio Sprint Speedweek schedule and will continue with visits to Fremont Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, Wayne County Speedway on Monday, June 13, Sharon Speedway on Tuesday, June 14, Atomic Speedway on Wednesday, June 15, Waynesfield Raceway Park on Thursday, June 16, Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday, June 17, before concluding with the Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth Raceway Park on Saturday, June 18.

Despite kicking off the month with a New York doubleheader at Ransomville Speedway and Stateline Speedway, July will swing wide and west, ultimately hitting high gear with visits to Missouri and Iowa in the form of Lake Ozark Speedway, I-70 Motorsports Park, and Knoxville Raceway.

After a two week break, the All Star Circuit of Champions will begin its August campaign with a three-race sweep through central New York, visiting Outlaw Speedway, Utica-Rome Speedway, and Weedsport Speedway on August 19-21. Just three days later, the Series will be back in action with a return visit to Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, followed by trips to Bridgeport Speedway, Williams Grove Speedway, and the first of two events at Lincoln Speedway.

Known on the track calendar as the Jack Gunn Memorial, the August visit to Williams Grove will once again feature twin features awarding $4,000 each and the Kramer Klash at Lincoln Speedway will again award $7,300 to the winner.

The All Stars’ September slate features four events awarding at least $10,000: the Sharon Nationals finale on September 3 awarding $12,000, Port Royal’s Night Before the Tuscarora 50 on September 9 awarding $10,000, the 55th annual Tuscarora 50 on September 10 awarding $55,000, and the Lincoln Speedway Dirt Classic on September 17 awarding $20,000. The September list also includes Eldora Speedway’s 4-Crown Nationals, which will once again feature All Star competition alongside all three national divisions of USAC.

The 2022 All Star Circuit of Champions season will end on Friday and Saturday, October 7-8, with the two-day Jim & Joanne Ford Classic at Fremont Speedway; the weekend finale will pay a $10,000 top prize.

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Schedule:

*Friday |2/4/22 | Senoia Raceway | $8,000

*Saturday | 2/5/22 | Senoia Raceway $10,000

*Tuesday | 2/8/22 | Volusia Speedway Park | $6,000

*Wednesday | 2/9/22 | Volusia Speedway Park | $6,000

*Monday | 2/14/22 | East Bay Raceway Park | $6,000

*Tuesday | 2/15/22 | East Bay Raceway Park | $6,000

Friday | 4/8/22 | Attica Raceway Park | $6,000

Saturday | 4/9/22 | Attica Raceway Park | $6,000

Thursday | 4/21/22 | Bloomsburg Fair Raceway | $6,000

Friday | 4/22/22 | Williams Grove Speedway | $6,000

Saturday | 4/23/22 | Port Royal Speedway | $10,000

Sunday | 4/24/22 | Bedford Speedway | $6,000

Saturday | 4/30/22 | Sharon Speedway | $6,000

Sunday | 5/1/22 | Waynesfield Raceway Park | $6,000

Friday | 5/13/22 | I-96 Speedway | $8,500

Saturday | 5/14/22 | Dirt Oval at Route 66 | $8,000

Friday | 5/20/22 | Wilmot Raceway | $6,000

Saturday | 5/21/22 | Plymouth Dirt Track | $6,000

Sunday | 5/22/22 | Angell Park Speedway | $6,000

Friday | 5/27/22 | Williams Grove Speedway | $10,000

Saturday | 5/28/22 | Port Royal Speedway | $10,000

Sunday | 5/29/22 | Port Royal Speedway | $29,000

Friday | 6/3/22 | TBD

Saturday | 6/4/22 | Atomic Speedway | $15,000

**Friday | 6/10/22 | Attica Raceway Park | $6,000

**Saturday | 6/11/22 | Fremont Speedway | $10,000

**Sunday | 6/12/22 | Fremont Speedway | $6,000

**Monday | 6/13/22 | Wayne County Speedway | $6,000

**Tuesday | 6/14/22 | Sharon Speedway | $6,000

**Wednesday | 6/15/22 | Atomic Speedway | $6,000

**Thursday | 6/16/22 | Waynesfield Raceway Park | $6,000

**Friday | 6/17/22 | Limaland Motorsports Park | $6,000

**Saturday | 6/18/22 | Portsmouth Raceway Park | $20,554

Friday | 7/8/22 | Ransomville Speedway | $12,000

Saturday | 7/9/22 | Stateline Speedway | $6,000

Friday | 7/22/22 | Lake Ozark Speedway | $8,000

Saturday | 7/23/22 | Lake Ozark Speedway | $10,000

Thursday | 7/28/22 | I-70 Motorsports Park | $10,000

Friday | 7/29/22 | I-70 Motorsports Park | $26,000

Saturday | 7/30/22 | Knoxville Raceway | $8,000

Friday | 8/19/22 | Outlaw Speedway | $8,000

Saturday | 8/20/22 | Utica-Rome Speedway | $10,000

Sunday | 8/21/22 | Weedsport Speedway | $8,000

Wednesday | 8/24/22 | Bloomsburg Fair Raceway | $6,000

Thursday | 8/25/22 | Bridgeport Speedway | $12,000

Friday | 8/26/22 | Williams Grove Speedway | Twin $4,000

Saturday | 8/27/22 | Lincoln Speedway | $7,300

Friday | 9/2/22 | Sharon Speedway | $6,000

Saturday | 9/3/22 | Sharon Speedway | $12,000

Thursday | 9/8/22 | Port Royal Speedway | $8,000

Friday | 9/9/22 | Port Royal Speedway | $10,000

Saturday | 9/10/22 | Port Royal Speedway | $55,000

Friday | 9/16/22 | Williams Grove Speedway | $6,000

Saturday | 9/17/22 | Lincoln Speedway | $20,000

Saturday | 9/24/22 | Eldora Speedway | $6,000

Friday | 10/7/22 | Fremont Speedway | $6,000

Saturday | 10/8/22 | Fremont Speedway | $10,000

* No Points

**Ohio Sprint Speedweek

2022 All Star Championship Payout:

1. $80,000

2. $60,000

3. $50,000

4. $40,000

5. $30,000

6. $20,000

7. $15,000

8. $12,000

9. $11,000

10. $10,000

11. $9,000

12. $8,000