CRSA Sprints to celebrate 2021 season with annual Banquet at Vernon Downs Casino Saturday December 11th

From Steven Ovens

We will return to Vernon Downs for our season-ending awards ceremony and dinner. Cocktails at 5PM, Dinner at 6PM. The invitation and ticket order form is now posted on our website or as a PDF attachment on this email:

http://crsa.myracepass.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=672477

OR on the Rules/Forms page:

http://crsa.myracepass.com/rules/

We know it is last minute, but get your ticket orders in by December 1st! We will be honoring the Top 12 drivers in points, the 2021 Rookie of the Year, Outstanding Newcomer, the 2021 Hard Charger and several other special awards. Semi-Formal to Formal attire requested- no blue jeans and hats ladies and gents 😉

Rooms are available at $89/night if you reserve by November 22nd by using the code PST/CRSA at (315) 829-3400.

Contact Mike Emhof or respond to this communication for any further questions.