Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway releases 2022 racing schedule

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – December 15, 2021…

Fifteen nights of action will be featured at the Tulare County Fairgrounds based one-third mile clay oval this coming year. The facility will once again work closely with nearby Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, including a total of six combo weekends between the two tracks.

“We are thrilled to be working with Peter Murphy and the staff over at Keller Auto Speedway once again this season,” commented Thunderbowl Raceway Promoter Steve Faria. “It really is a great thing for racing in the Central Valley. We have six combination weekends where Tulare and Hanford will each run on separate nights, giving folks a perfect opportunity to come from out of town for plenty of racing. We are happy with how the schedules worked out and can’t wait to get it underway.”

Highlights of the slate include the traditional double header weekend on Friday and Saturday March 11th and 12th, showcasing the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. It marks the first appearance by the “Greatest Show on Dirt” since 2019 and will also feature the Western RaceSaver Sprints on opening night, while the Kings of Thunder Winged 360s share the bill with WOO on the finale.

The annual “Peter Murphy Classic” has become one of the cornerstone events on the schedule and this year will take place on Friday May 13th. A massive show headlined by the Northern Auto Racing Club Fujitsu 410 Sprint Cars and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards vs KOT 360s will take place. The “Murphy” finale will then shift gears to Keller Auto Speedway that Saturday on May 14th.

The always exciting USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars will make a trio of appearances this year, including the Thunderbowl Raceway season-opener on Friday March 4th. Also in competition that night are the USAC Western States Midgets and Western RaceSavers. USAC/CRA will return on Saturday April 2nd for the “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial” and on July 9th.

The Central California IMCA Clash sanctioned “Kris Mancebo Memorial” will converge at the Thunderbowl on Wednesday and Thursday May 4th and 5th. Divisions tackling the track include the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Stock Cars.

A new event on the schedule this upcoming season will be the inaugural “Dennis Roth Classic” on Saturday October 15th, which honors the famed car owner and large supporter of Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway. The NARC 410 Sprint Cars will contest an $8,300-to-win/ $830-to-start main event, with the Kings of Thunder Winged 360s and Legends of Kearney Bowl also on the card.

The Dennis Roth Classic is sure to be a perfect lead-in to the following weeks 28th running of the Trophy Cup that occurs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday October 20th, 21st and 22nd. Winged 360 Sprint Cars will make up the bill all three nights of the Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing, which as always benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Special thanks to Steve Faria with System 1 Filters and all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, Western Metal Company, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.

Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway 2022 Schedule

Friday March 4th: USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets and Western RaceSaver Sprints

Friday March 11th: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Western RaceSavers

Saturday March 12th: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprints

Saturday April 2nd: USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, Kings of Thunder Winged 360s, USAC Western States Midgets and Western RaceSavers (Chris and Brian Faria Memorial)

Friday April 8th: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSavers and IMCA Stock Cars

Saturday April 30th: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSavers, West Coast Sport Compacts and Legends of Kearney Bowl

Wednesday May 4th: IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Stock Cars (Central California IMCA Clash- Kris Mancebo Memorial)

Thursday May 5th: IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Stock Cars (Central California IMCA Clash- Kris Mancebo Memorial)

Friday May 13th: Northern Auto Racing Club Fujitsu 410 Sprint Cars, plus Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards vs Kings of Thunder 360s (8th annual Peter Murphy Classic Night One)

Saturday May 21st: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSavers, West Coast Sport Compacts and Legends of Kearney Bowl

Saturday July 9th: USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, Kings of Thunder Winged 360s and IMCA Stock Cars

Saturday October 15th: Northern Auto Racing Club 410 Sprint Cars, Kings of Thunder Winged 360s and Legends of Kearney Bowl (Dennis Roth Classic)

Thursday October 20th: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 28 presented by Rudeen Racing

Friday October 21st: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 28 presented by Rudeen Racing

Saturday October 22nd: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 28 presented by Rudeen Racing