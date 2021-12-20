Russell Motorsports Inc. releases diverse schedule for the Placerville Speedway in 2022

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – December 19, 2021…Set to enter year seven under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway has released its schedule of events for the upcoming 57th season of competition.

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

The season starts off with a Test and Tune on March 12th followed by the opening point race on Saturday March 19th. That night will launch the first of 16 championship point races presented by long-time speedway partner Hoosier Racing Tires. Points paying divisions will be comprised of Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks. The weekly action as noted, opens on March 19th and concludes on August 27th.

The annual “Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial” featuring the Northern Auto Racing Club Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will hit the Placerville bullring for the second straight season on Saturday June 11th. The top Winged Sprint Car drivers from around the Golden State will grace the red clay for the 31st running of the event in one huge evening of competition.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will also open their fifth season of action during the “Spring Fever Frenzy” at Placerville Speedway on Saturday March 26th. The USAC Western States Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints round out the card that night.

Placerville Speedway is pleased to host the lucrative “Carnett Clash” this season on Saturday June 25th. With extra sponsorship coming in the Pure Stock portion of the night will be the highest paying show of the season for the division on the red clay. The Ltd. Late Models will also be vying for an elevated purse during the Carnett. More info will be out on the event soon.

The annual “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout” returns Labor Day weekend, taking place on Saturday and Sunday September 3rd and 4th. Winged 360 Sprint Cars will headline the two-night card with more details to follow as the event gets closer. The always exciting Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints will also be in action each night at the shootout. After being forced to cancel last year due to the fires, track staff is anxious to bring it back in 2022.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will also make its grand return to Placerville Speedway on Saturday September 17th. The “49er Gold Rush Classic” marks the 10th ever appearance by the Greatest Show on Dirt and will also feature the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

One of the more anticipated events of the season will be the third running of the Elk Grove Ford “Hangtown 100” in November. The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets will tackle the speedway for three exciting nights of competition on November 17th, 18th and 19th. The BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints round out the bill each evening.

Other special events that highlight the schedule include the 19th annual “Tribute to Al Hinds” on April 9th, the “Tilford Tribute” on April 23rd, John Padjen “Kids Bike Night” presented by the Mtn. Democrat on May 21st, the annual “Freedom Fireworks” showcase on Monday July 4th, Thompson’s “Fan Appreciation Night” on August 14th, the 17th annual “Mark Forni Classic” on July 23rd, “Legends Night” on August 27th and the Malicious Monster Truck “Insanity Tour” on September 23rd and 24th.

Flo Racing also returns as the official live and on-demand broadcast partner of the track for selected events in 2022.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Placerville Speedway 2022 Schedule

Celebrating 57 years of Grassroots Racing

Saturday March 12: Test and Tune | noon-4pm. Pit Gate Opens at noon. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 19: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks

Saturday March 26: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, BCRA Lightning Sprints and USAC Western States Midgets | Spring Fever Frenzy

Saturday April 2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints

Saturday April 9: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | 19th annual Tribute to Al Hinds

Saturday April 16: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, BCRA Lightning Sprints and Vintage Hard Tops | Easter Eggstravaganza

Saturday April 23: Tri-State Pro Stock Series, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | Tilford Tribute

Saturday April 30: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | First Responders Night

Saturday May 7: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets, BCRA Lightning Sprints and Mini Trucks | Mother’s Day Madness

Saturday May 21: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | John Padjen Kids Bike Night

Saturday June 11: Northern Auto Racing Club Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards | 31st Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial

Saturday June 25: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Carnett Clash

Monday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 9: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints

Saturday July 16: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints

Saturday July 23: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | 17th annual Mark Forni Classic

Saturday August 6: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Coors Light Big Trophy Night

Saturday August 13: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday August 27: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, BCRA Lightning Sprints and Vintage Hard Tops | Legends Night

Saturday September 3: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints | Nor*Cal Posse Shootout

Sunday September 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints | Nor*Cal Posse Shootout

Saturday September 17: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | 49er Gold Rush Classic

Friday September 23: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday September 24: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Thursday November 17: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Friday November 18: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Saturday November 19: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Saturday December 10: Annual Swap Meet 9am-1pm – Pit Gate opens at 8:30am – Rain or Shine

Saturday December 10: Awards Banquet | Night of Champions