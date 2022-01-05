5th Annual USCS Winter Heat mini-series events to be LIVE Streamed on Dirt 2Media

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – January 4, 2022 – The United Sprint Car Series is proud to announce their innovative marketing and broadcast partnership with Dirt2Media to bring LIVE streamed coverage of the twelve-race 5th Annual USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour “Winter Heat” Series presented by Engler Machine & Tool via the Dirt2Media network for the 2022 version.

The USCS /Dirt2Media partnership begins with the USCS Winter Heat mini-series hosted by six tracks in four Southeastern states from February 4th through March 19th to the twelve events that make up the mini-series that boasts over $175,000 in posted cash prizes and at least a $5,000 established points fund for the early season contests.

The USCS “Winter Heat” mini-series kicks off with Rounds #1 and #2 at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida on February fourth and fifth before travelling North to Needmore Speedway in Norman Park, Georgia on February eleventh and twelfth for Rounds #3 and #4.

After a weekend off, the mini-series pickups back up at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida for Rounds #5 and #6 of the USCS “Winter Heat” on February twenty-fifth and twenty-sixth. The tour then jumps over two state lines and three hours away to Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on March fourth and fifth for Rounds #7 and #8.

Before wrapping up the mini-series the series stops for two separate weekends in the state of Alabama at Deep South Raceway in Loxley, Alabama hosts Rounds #9 and #10 on March eleventh and twelfth. The early season tour wraps up at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Alabama on March eighteenth, and nineteenth.

The 5thAnnual USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour “Winter Heat” Series events expect to attract the Nation’s top 360-winged Sprint Car drivers from various states seeking the warmer climates for the earliest scheduled dates of 360-winged sprint competition.

If you are not able to make it to the track, you can catch all the action LIVE on Dirt2Media. For more Dirt2Media info and how to purchase the events please visit www.dirt2media.tv

Founded in 2018, Dirt2Media began covering local motorsports events in the Southern Indiana region with the production of on-demand video content.

Through its affiliation with the SPEED SPORT TV network, their focus of Dirt2Media has shifted to live broadcasting where the team has broadcasted events all-across the Midwest and South for multiple tracks and series.

For the latest updates and details, please visit the United Sprint Car Series official website at www.uscsracing.com and please, follow USCS Racing on Facebook and Twitter.