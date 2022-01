BRISBANE, QLD (January 5, 2022) — The World Series Sprintcars event scheduled for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Archerfield Speedway with accompanying wingless V6 sprint cars was rained out. The next event at Archerfield and for the World Series Sprintcars takes place Friday kicking off a two night stand for the series. Midget Cars will be on the card Friday with WSS while wingless V6 sprint cars will compete on Saturday.