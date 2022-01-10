Inaugural POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League 2022 Schedule

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (1/8/22) Thirty-two POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League events span the 2022 racing schedule for the premiere of the series, with visits to thirteen various outstanding factories of open-wheel excitement.

Basing the POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League home-track of operations at Lake Ozark Speedway, the league will witness twelve events at “The Lake” spanning the 2022 racing season beginning with the Season Opener Showcase on Saturday, April 2.

Weekend events populate the yearly agenda as Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will host a pair of two-day shows with I-30 Speedway, and the newly opened Arrowhead Speedway all welcoming the emerging series in 2022.

Singular showings at premier racing venues will see the POWRi Sprint League venture to Texarkana 67 Speedway on Friday, May 20, before heading to Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21 in Fort Worth Texas for the NASCAR All-Star racing weekend.

Highlighting the first year of competition will see the League also visit Lee County Speedway on July 7 for the Lee County Fair, Caney Valley Speedway on Saturday, July 7, as well as the historic Missouri State Fair Speedway for the Missouri State Fair on Sunday, August 21.

Competing in concurrence with the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Series and the FloRacing All-Star Circuit of Champions at select events including trips to US-36 Raceway, 34 Raceway, I-70 Motorsports Park, Lake Ozark Speedway, and Federated Auto Parts Raceway. Events ran in conjunction with the WoO Sprints will be non-points.

In efforts to work with existing touring sanctioning bodies, the POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League will closely mirror the World of Outlaw & All-Star rule books including qualifying, with minor changes.

Each stand-alone event will pay a minimum of $5000 to win with $500 to start the twenty-car feature field, non-qualifiers will receive $100. Two-day events will vary with the final day paying $5000 to win. Appearance pay will be available for selected shows for the top-ten in drivers in the current points standings, pit-pass pricing and bonus payouts are currently being finalized with multiple events offering higher payouts.

Payout: 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-20. $500.

POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League 2022 Schedule:

4/2/2022 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Series Opener

*4/8/2022 | US-36 Raceway

*4/9/2022 | Lake Ozark Speedway

*4/15/2022 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

*4/16/2022 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

4/22/2022 | I-30 Speedway

4/23/2022 | I-30 Speedway

4/29/2022 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Frost Breaker Nationals

4/30/2022 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Frost Breaker Nationals

5/20/2022 | Texarkana 67 Speedway

5/21/2022 | Texas Motor Speedway | NASCAR All-Star Weekend

6/3/2022 | TBA

6/4/2022 | TBA

6/10/2022 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Non-Wing Nationals

6/11/2022 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Non-Wing Nationals

6/17/22 | Arrowhead Speedway

6/18/22 | Arrowhead Speedway

7/2/2022 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Prelude to the Stars

7/3/2022 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Prelude to the Stars

7/7/2022 | Lee County Speedway

*7/8/2022 | 34 Raceway

7/9/2022 | Caney Valley Speedway

~7/22/2022 | Lake Ozark Speedway | 2nd Annual All-Star Beach Brawl

~7/23/2022 | Lake Ozark Speedway | 2nd Annual All-Star Beach Brawl

~7/29/2022 | I-70 Motorsports Park

~7/29/2022 | I-70 Motorsports Park

~7/30/2022 | Knoxville Raceway

*8/5/2022 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Ironman 55

*8/6/2022 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Ironman 55

8/21/2022 | Missouri State Fair Speedway | Missouri State Fair

9/3/2022 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Fall Sprint & Midget Nationals

9/4/2022 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Fall Sprint & Midget Nationals

9/23/2022 | TBA

9/24/2022 | TBA

10/7/2022 | Arrowhead Speedway

10/8/2022 | Arrowhead Speedway

*In Conjunction with the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

~In Conjunction with the FloRacing All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

