Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League 2022 Schedule

From POWRi

Belleville, IL (1/7/22) The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League in the 2022 racing season will see a schedule of thirty-eight events spanning from March through October with highly anticipated visits to sixteen various racing venues.

Serving as the POWRi Season Opener the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midgets will link up with the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midgets for the Ninth Annual Turnpike Challenge. Starting with Port City Raceway for practice night on Wednesday, March 23rd, followed by the season kick-off on Thursday, March 24th. Then, the POWRi Midget Leagues will travel south to I-44 Riverside Speedway hosting two nights of action on Friday, March 25th, and Saturday, March 26th.

Continuing the season sweep of co-sanctioned racing with a fan-favorite yearly-doubleheader weekend, the Missouri Mid-State Nationals will kick off at Valley Speedway on Friday, May 13th, and wrap up the weekend of at the ‘Diamond of Dirt Tracks,’ on Saturday, May 14th for the Eleventh Annual Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway.

POWRi Midget Leagues and the newly launched Xtreme Outlaw Midgets will see an increase in winnings as the joint-venture spans nine races at six separate speed venues in 2022; including the two-day weekend stays at Farmer City Speedway on April 1-2, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 August 5-6 for the Iron-Man 55, and Davenport Speedway on August 26-27.

The Eleventh Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek will again see five nights of racing in the land of Lincoln displaying some of the best midget racing and attracting drivers from around the globe. Hosting the SPEEDWeek opener on Wednesday, June 22nd will see Charleston Speedway take center stage as the POWRi National Midget League will then head to Fayette County Speedway on Thursday, June 23rd for night two. Lincoln Speedway will serve as the mid-way stop on Friday, June 24th before the fast lap-times of Mighty Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 25th as the POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek wraps up on Sunday, June 26th at ‘America’s Baddest Bullring’, Jacksonville Speedway.

What has grown into a mid-season proving weekend for contenders in the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues championship battles, the Seventh Annual Thunder in the Valley will first visit Valley Speedway on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16; before ultimately concluding the weekend at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Sunday, July 17.

A fan-favorite and staple of the season, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri, will host the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget & West Midget Leagues with the Xtreme Midget Series alongside the World of Outlaws for the Iron-Man 55-weekend doubleheader on August 5th and 6th.

Sticking close to Show-Me State racing action, exciting weekend visits to Lake Ozark Speedway will book-end the middle stretch of the season with the Spring Sprint & Midget Nationals on May 27-28 and the Fall Sprint & Midget Nationals on September 3-4 as well as the Sweet Spring Motorsports Complex Fall Brawl on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1.

Steeped in tradition the 2022 Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League season schedule will continue with key honorary events including, the Camfield Memorial at Macon Speedway on Saturday, August 20th, as well as the Third Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 at Port City Raceway on Thursday, October 13th, and the two-day Charlene Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway on October 14-15, just before the League debut at Arrowhead Speedway on Sunday, October 16th to round out the season at the Sooner SPEEDWeek.

Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League Tentative 2022 Season Schedule:

~Thursday, March 24 | Port City Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

~Friday, March 25 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

~Saturday, March 26 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

*Friday, April 1 | Farmer City Speedway | Farmer City, IL

*Saturday, April 2 | Farmer City Speedway | Farmer City, IL

~*Friday, April 15 | Federated Auto Parts I-55 Speedway

~*Saturday, April 16 | Federated Auto Parts I-55 Speedway

Friday, May 6 | Charleston Speedway | ILLIANA Showdown

Saturday, May 7 | Macon Speedway | ILLIANA Showdown

~Friday, May 13 | Valley Speedway | MO-Mid State Nationals

~Saturday, May 14 | Lucas Oil Speedway | 11th Annual Open Wheel Showdown

*Saturday, May 27 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Spring Sprint & Midget Nationals

*Sunday, May 28 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Spring Sprint & Midget Nationals

Wednesday, June 22 | Charleston Speedway | Illinois Speed Week

Thursday, June 23 | Fayette County Speedway | Illinois Speed Week

Friday, June 24 | Lincoln Speedway | Illinois Speed Week

Saturday, June 25 | Macon Speedway | Illinois Speed Week

*Sunday, June 26 | Jacksonville Speedway | Illinois Speed Week

~Friday, July 15 | Valley Speedway | Thunder in the Valley

~Saturday, July 16 | Valley Speedway | Thunder in the Valley

~Sunday, July 17 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Thunder in the Valley

Friday, July 29 | Jacksonville Speedway

Saturday, July 30 | Macon Speedway | Midget & Sprint Double Header

~*Friday, August 5 | I-55 Speedway | Iron Man 55

~*Saturday, August 6 | I-55 Speedway | Iron Man 55

Friday, August 19 | Charleston Speedway

Saturday, August 20 | Macon Speedway | Camfield Memorial

*Friday, August 26 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA

*Saturday, August 27 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA

~Friday, September 3 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Fall Sprint & Midget Nationals

~Saturday, September 4 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Fall Sprint & Midget Nationals

Saturday, September 17 | Fairbury American Legion Speedway

~Friday, September 30 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO

~Friday, October 1 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO

~*Thursday, October 13 | Port City Raceway | Sooner SPEEDWeek | DRC Sooner State 55

~*Friday, October 14 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Sooner SPEEDWeek | Meents Memorial

~*Saturday, October 15 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Sooner SPEEDWeek | Meents Memorial

~*Sunday, October 16 | Arrowhead Speedway | Sooner SPEEDWeek

~Events In Conjunction with POWRi West Midget League.

*Events In Conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

Schedule subject to alterations and cancelations with TBA events being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.