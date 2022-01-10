Oldfield Wins Feature at Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (January 9, 2022) — Luke Oldfield won the sprint car feature Sunday night at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. Oldfield led all 35 laps in route to his second victory during the 2022 calendar year. Lachland McHugh, Carson Macedo, Matt Dumesny, and Matt Egel rounded out the top five.

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway

Toowoomba, Queensland

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Q17 – Luke Oldfield

2. NQ7 – Lachlan McHugh

3. N99 – Carson Macedo

4. N57 – Matt Dumesny

5. S52 – Matt Egel

6. T22 – Jock Goodyer

7. W17 – James McFadden

8. N47 – Marcus Dumesny

9. NS4 – Ian Madsen

10. V98 – Peter Doukas

11. Q54 – Randy Morgan

12. S13 – Brock Hallet

13. N56 – Michael Saller

14. Q66 – Ryan Newton

15. Q74 – Dylan Menz

16. Q59 – Kevin Titman

17. NQ10 – Jy Corbet

18. Q91 – Taylor Prosser

19. Q14 – Mark Pholi

20. S14 – Brendan Quinn