Oldfield Wins Feature at Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (January 9, 2022) — Luke Oldfield won the sprint car feature Sunday night at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. Oldfield led all 35 laps in route to his second victory during the 2022 calendar year. Lachland McHugh, Carson Macedo, Matt Dumesny, and Matt Egel rounded out the top five.
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
Toowoomba, Queensland
Sunday, January 9, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
2. NQ7 – Lachlan McHugh
3. N99 – Carson Macedo
4. N57 – Matt Dumesny
5. S52 – Matt Egel
6. T22 – Jock Goodyer
7. W17 – James McFadden
8. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
9. NS4 – Ian Madsen
10. V98 – Peter Doukas
11. Q54 – Randy Morgan
12. S13 – Brock Hallet
13. N56 – Michael Saller
14. Q66 – Ryan Newton
15. Q74 – Dylan Menz
16. Q59 – Kevin Titman
17. NQ10 – Jy Corbet
18. Q91 – Taylor Prosser
19. Q14 – Mark Pholi
20. S14 – Brendan Quinn