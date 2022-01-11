2022 Feature Win List Week 01: Three Way Tie for the Lead

(January 11, 2022) — After the first full week of the 2022 season three drivers sit tied atop the TJSlideways.com feature win list. Luke Oldfield, Mark Blyton, and Michael Pickens all share the top position after two weekends of competition.

Oldfield picked up victories at Archerfield Speedway on January 2 and a victory this past Saturday, January 9 at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. Blyton has a pair of wingless V6 sprint car victories at Archerfield Speedway. Pickens’ wins came at Western Springs Speedway in a midget car on January 4th and a winged 410 sprint car feature victory on Saturday January 8th.

41 races are accounted for overall during the 2022 season with 28 drivers picking up feature wins.

2022 Feature Win List – Week 01

Updated 01/11/2022

1. Luke Oldfield – 2

2. Mark Blyton – 2

3. Michael Pickens – 2

4. Ben Cartwright – 1

5. Brock Webster – 1

6. Callum Williamson – 1

7. Connor Rangi – 1

8. Daniel King – 1

9. Daniel Pestka – 1

10. Daniel Thomas – 1

11. Daran Humfrey – 1

12. Dayne Kingshott – 1

13. James Dahm – 1

14. Jamie Bricknell – 1

15. Jamie Veal – 1

16. Jason Kendrick – 1

17. Jayden Dodge – 1

18. Jonathan Allard – 1

19. Kaiden Manders – 1

20. Luke Storer – 1

21. Matthew Dumesny – 1

22. Matthew Symons – 1

23. Max Guilford – 1

24. Max Guliford – 1

25. Nathan Smee – 1

26. Rusty Hickman – 1

27. Tim King – 1

28. Travis Mills – 1