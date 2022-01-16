Kendrick, Payet, and Wedge Victorious at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, WA (January 15, 2022) — Jason Kendrick, Tom Payet, and Bendon Wedge won features Saturday at Perth Motorplex. Kendrick won the winged 410 sprint car feature over Callum Williamson, Daniel Harding, A.J. Nash, and Kye Scroop. Payet won the midget car feature while Wedge took the victory in the wingless v6 sprint car division.
Perth Motorplex
Kwinana Beach, Western Australia
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 11-Jason Kendrick
2. 3-Callum Williamson
3. 41-Daniel Harding
4. 9-AJ Nash
5. 97-Mitchell Wormall
6. 18w-Kye Scroop
7. 79-Kris Coyle
8. 8-Andrew Priolo
9. 14-Jason Pryde
10. 77-Bradley Maiolo
11. 4-Cameron Mckenzie
12. 2-Dayne Kingshott
13. 55-Darren Mewett
14. 57-Shaun Bradford
15. 20-Ryan Lancaster
16. 25-Taylor Milling
17. 94-Matthew Cross
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 7-Tom Payet
2. 50-Tom Callaghan
3. 26-Keenan Fleming
4. 3-Nicholas Rowe
5. 4w-James Inglis
6. 71-Daniel Golding
7. 23-Glen Mears
8. 51-Beau Doyle
9. 97-Gary Mann
10. 2-Ross Heywood
11. 81-Jacob Potts
12. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino
13. 76-Patrick Watson
14. 89-Cory Smith
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 56-Brendon Wedge
2. 24-Brandon Sharpe
3. 5-Bradley Fitzgerald
4. 29-Chad Pittard
5. 6-Travis Armstrong
6. 4-Dean Gittos
7. 34-Robert Clark
8. 9-Tom Britton
9. 13-James Bissaker
10. 45-Heydon Hicks
11. 8-Gareth Smith
12. 77-Jamie Ward
13. 41-Jye McKenzie