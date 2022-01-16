Kendrick, Payet, and Wedge Victorious at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, WA (January 15, 2022) — Jason Kendrick, Tom Payet, and Bendon Wedge won features Saturday at Perth Motorplex. Kendrick won the winged 410 sprint car feature over Callum Williamson, Daniel Harding, A.J. Nash, and Kye Scroop. Payet won the midget car feature while Wedge took the victory in the wingless v6 sprint car division.

Perth Motorplex

Kwinana Beach, Western Australia

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 11-Jason Kendrick

2. 3-Callum Williamson

3. 41-Daniel Harding

4. 9-AJ Nash

5. 97-Mitchell Wormall

6. 18w-Kye Scroop

7. 79-Kris Coyle

8. 8-Andrew Priolo

9. 14-Jason Pryde

10. 77-Bradley Maiolo

11. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

12. 2-Dayne Kingshott

13. 55-Darren Mewett

14. 57-Shaun Bradford

15. 20-Ryan Lancaster

16. 25-Taylor Milling

17. 94-Matthew Cross

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 7-Tom Payet

2. 50-Tom Callaghan

3. 26-Keenan Fleming

4. 3-Nicholas Rowe

5. 4w-James Inglis

6. 71-Daniel Golding

7. 23-Glen Mears

8. 51-Beau Doyle

9. 97-Gary Mann

10. 2-Ross Heywood

11. 81-Jacob Potts

12. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino

13. 76-Patrick Watson

14. 89-Cory Smith

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 56-Brendon Wedge

2. 24-Brandon Sharpe

3. 5-Bradley Fitzgerald

4. 29-Chad Pittard

5. 6-Travis Armstrong

6. 4-Dean Gittos

7. 34-Robert Clark

8. 9-Tom Britton

9. 13-James Bissaker

10. 45-Heydon Hicks

11. 8-Gareth Smith

12. 77-Jamie Ward

13. 41-Jye McKenzie