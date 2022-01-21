Allstar Performance Event List: January 21-23, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 21-23 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday January 21, 2022
|Beachlands Speedway
|Dunedin, NZ
|Southern Sprint Car Series (NZ)
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Las Vegas, NV
|Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
Saturday, January 22, 2022
|4-17 Southern Speedway
|Punta Gorda, FL
|Southern Sprint Car Series
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Midget Cars
|Kalgoorlie International Speedway
|Kalgoorlie, WA
|Sprintcar Association of Western Australia
|State Title
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Nyora Speedway
|Nyora, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Palmerston North International Speedway
|Palmerstone North, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Las Vegas, NV
|Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
Sunday, January 23, 2022
|Esperance Toyota Speedway
|Esperance, WA
|Midget Cars
|Esperance Toyota Speedway
|Esperance, WA
|Sprintcar Association of Western Australia
|Esperance Toyota Speedway
|Esperance, WA
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic