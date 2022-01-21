Allstar Performance Event List: January 21-23, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 21-23 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday January 21, 2022



Beachlands Speedway Dunedin, NZ Southern Sprint Car Series (NZ) Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas, NV Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series

Saturday, January 22, 2022



4-17 Southern Speedway Punta Gorda, FL Southern Sprint Car Series Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Midget Cars Kalgoorlie International Speedway Kalgoorlie, WA Sprintcar Association of Western Australia State Title Lismore Speedway Lismore, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Murray Bridge Speedway Bridge East, SA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Nyora Speedway Nyora, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Palmerston North International Speedway Palmerstone North, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas, NV Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series

Sunday, January 23, 2022

