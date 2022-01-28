Kendall Leads 2022 Australia Midget Title Preliminary Feature Wire to Wire

ARCHERFIELD, QLD (January 28, 2022) — Michael Kendall won the opening night of the 2022 Australia Midget Car Title Friday at Archerfield Speedway. Kendall, from Auckland, New Zealand, led all 20-laps in route from the pole position over fell front row starter Nathan Smee and Carson Macedo charging from ninth position for the final runner up position.
2022 Australian Midget Car Title
Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, Queensland
Friday, January 28, 2022
Qualifying:
1. Q58-Rusty Whittaker, 13.397
2. Q35-Michael Kendall, 13.405
3. N14-Nathan Smee, 13.467
4. N70-Matt Smith, 13.477
5. A1-Carson Macedo, 13.505
6. Q22-Scott Farmer, 13.571
7. N6-Matt Geering, 13.613
8. N62-Robbie Farr, 13.643
9. Q8-Scott Doyle, 13.648
10. Q23-Casey O’Connell, 13.651
11. V10-Travis Mills, 13.690
12. Q99-Brock Dean, 13.698
13. Q18-Matt Jackson, 13.698
14. V97-Kaidon Brown, 13.741
15. Q71-Dylan Menz, 13.742
16. Q11-Charlie Brown, 13.756
17. N51-Michael Stewart, 13.787
18. SA71-Troy Ware, 13.943
19. Q6-Darren Vine, 13.970
20. Q37-Lachy Paulger, 13.998
21. Q15-Darren Dillon, 14.018
22. Q43-Brendan Palmer, 14.067
23. Q14-Kody Stothard, 14.112
24. V3-Dillon Ghent, 14.124
25. N15-DJ Raw, 14.165
26. Q81-Brad Dawson, 14.194
27. Q17-Rob Stewart, 14.204
28. Q66-Barry Gibbes, 14.214
29. Q34-Mitchell Rooke, 14.254
30. Q7-Chris Singleton, 14.323
31. Q31-Kristy Bonsey, 14.427
32. N7-Monique Matherson, 14.548
33. N32-Daniel Paterson, 14.586
34. Q16-Matt O’Neil, 14.595
35. N26-Jamie Hall, 14.610
36. Q82-Jack Bell, 14.703
37. Q42-Glenn Prowse, 14.743
38. V10m-Caleb Mills, 14.772
39. Q19-Jesse Harris, 14.811
40. Q57-Bernard Clarke, 14.886
41. Q95-Gavin McDowell, 15.216
42. Q36-Cal Whatmore, 16.784
Heat Race #1:
1. N62-Robbie Farr
2. Q6-Darren Vine
3. Q35-Michael Kendall
4. Q18-Matt Jackson
5. Q15-Darren Dillon
6. Q22-Scott Farmer
7. N15-DJ Raw
8. Q16-Matt O’Neil
9. Q23-Casey O’Connell
10. Q82-Jack Bell
Heat Race #2:
1. N51-Michael Stewart
2. A1-Carson Macedo
3. Q99-Brock Dean
4. Q8-Scott Doyle
5. Q81-Brad Dawson
6. Q66-Barry Gibbes
7. Q14-Kody Stothard
8. V10m-Caleb Mills
9. Q31-Kristy Bonsey
10. Q7-Chris Singleton
11. N32-Daniel Paterson
Heat Race #3:
1. Q37-Lachy Paulger
2. N6-Matt Geering
3. V10-Travis Mills
4. V97-Kaidon Brown
5. Q11-Charlie Brown
6. N7-Monique Matherson
7. Q43-Brendan Palmer
8. Q57-Bernard Clarke
9. Q17-Rob Stewart
10. Q42-Glenn Prowse
11. Q95-Gavin McDowell
Heat Race #4:
1. Q58-Rusty Whittaker
2. N14-Nathan Smee
3. Q71-Dylan Menz
4. V3-Dillon Ghent
5. N70-Matt Smith
6. N26-Jamie Hall
7. Q19-Jesse Harris
8. SA71-Troy Ware
9. Q34-Mitchell Rooke
Heat Race #5:
1. Q22-Scott Farmer
2. V10m-Caleb Mills
3. N62-Robbie Farr
4. Q14-Kody Stothard
5. A1-Carson Macedo
6. Q82-Jack Bell
7. Q66-Barry Gibbes
8. Q16-Matt O’Neil
9. Q8-Scott Doyle
10. N51-Michael Stewart
11. Q23-Casey O’Connell
Heat Race #6:
1. Q35-Michael Kendall
2. N15-DJ Raw
3. Q18-Matt Jackson
4. Q81-Brad Dawson
5. Q15-Darren Dillon
6. Q99-Brock Dean
7. Q31-Kristy Bonsey
8. Q7-Chris Singleton
Heat Race #7:
1. N70-Matt Smith
2. V10-Travis Mills
3. Q17-Rob Stewart
4. N6-Matt Geering
5. Q71-Dylan Menz
6. SA71-Troy Ware
7. Q19-Jesse Harris
8. N26-Jamie Hall
9. Q37-Lachy Paulger
10. V3-Dillon Ghent
11. Q42-Glenn Prowse
Heat Race #8:
1. N14-Nathan Smee
2. Q43-Brendan Palmer
3. V97-Kaidon Brown
4. Q58-Rusty Whittaker
5. Q34-Mitchell Rooke
6. Q11-Charlie Brown
7. Q57-Bernard Clarke
8. N7-Monique Matherson
9. Q95-Gavin McDowell
Prelminary Feature:
1. Q35-Michael Kendall
2. N14-Nathan Smee
3. A1-Carson Macedo
4. N70-Matt Smith
5. Q58-Rusty Whittaker
6. V10-Travis Mills
7. Q22-Scott Farmer
8. N62-Robbie Farr
9. N51-Michael Stewart
10. V97-Kaidon Brown
11. Q99-Brock Dean
12. Q18-Matt Jackson
13. Q71-Dylan Menz
14. Q43-Brendan Palmer
15. Q37-Lachy Paulger
16. N15-DJ Raw
17. Q17-Rob Stewart
18. Q81-Brad Dawson
19. N6-Matt Geering
20. V10m-Caleb Mills