Kendall Leads 2022 Australia Midget Title Preliminary Feature Wire to Wire

ARCHERFIELD, QLD (January 28, 2022) — Michael Kendall won the opening night of the 2022 Australia Midget Car Title Friday at Archerfield Speedway. Kendall, from Auckland, New Zealand, led all 20-laps in route from the pole position over fell front row starter Nathan Smee and Carson Macedo charging from ninth position for the final runner up position.

2022 Australian Midget Car Title

Archerfield Speedway

Brisbane, Queensland

Friday, January 28, 2022

Qualifying:

1. Q58-Rusty Whittaker, 13.397

2. Q35-Michael Kendall, 13.405

3. N14-Nathan Smee, 13.467

4. N70-Matt Smith, 13.477

5. A1-Carson Macedo, 13.505

6. Q22-Scott Farmer, 13.571

7. N6-Matt Geering, 13.613

8. N62-Robbie Farr, 13.643

9. Q8-Scott Doyle, 13.648

10. Q23-Casey O’Connell, 13.651

11. V10-Travis Mills, 13.690

12. Q99-Brock Dean, 13.698

13. Q18-Matt Jackson, 13.698

14. V97-Kaidon Brown, 13.741

15. Q71-Dylan Menz, 13.742

16. Q11-Charlie Brown, 13.756

17. N51-Michael Stewart, 13.787

18. SA71-Troy Ware, 13.943

19. Q6-Darren Vine, 13.970

20. Q37-Lachy Paulger, 13.998

21. Q15-Darren Dillon, 14.018

22. Q43-Brendan Palmer, 14.067

23. Q14-Kody Stothard, 14.112

24. V3-Dillon Ghent, 14.124

25. N15-DJ Raw, 14.165

26. Q81-Brad Dawson, 14.194

27. Q17-Rob Stewart, 14.204

28. Q66-Barry Gibbes, 14.214

29. Q34-Mitchell Rooke, 14.254

30. Q7-Chris Singleton, 14.323

31. Q31-Kristy Bonsey, 14.427

32. N7-Monique Matherson, 14.548

33. N32-Daniel Paterson, 14.586

34. Q16-Matt O’Neil, 14.595

35. N26-Jamie Hall, 14.610

36. Q82-Jack Bell, 14.703

37. Q42-Glenn Prowse, 14.743

38. V10m-Caleb Mills, 14.772

39. Q19-Jesse Harris, 14.811

40. Q57-Bernard Clarke, 14.886

41. Q95-Gavin McDowell, 15.216

42. Q36-Cal Whatmore, 16.784

Heat Race #1:

1. N62-Robbie Farr

2. Q6-Darren Vine

3. Q35-Michael Kendall

4. Q18-Matt Jackson

5. Q15-Darren Dillon

6. Q22-Scott Farmer

7. N15-DJ Raw

8. Q16-Matt O’Neil

9. Q23-Casey O’Connell

10. Q82-Jack Bell

Heat Race #2:

1. N51-Michael Stewart

2. A1-Carson Macedo

3. Q99-Brock Dean

4. Q8-Scott Doyle

5. Q81-Brad Dawson

6. Q66-Barry Gibbes

7. Q14-Kody Stothard

8. V10m-Caleb Mills

9. Q31-Kristy Bonsey

10. Q7-Chris Singleton

11. N32-Daniel Paterson

Heat Race #3:

1. Q37-Lachy Paulger

2. N6-Matt Geering

3. V10-Travis Mills

4. V97-Kaidon Brown

5. Q11-Charlie Brown

6. N7-Monique Matherson

7. Q43-Brendan Palmer

8. Q57-Bernard Clarke

9. Q17-Rob Stewart

10. Q42-Glenn Prowse

11. Q95-Gavin McDowell

Heat Race #4:

1. Q58-Rusty Whittaker

2. N14-Nathan Smee

3. Q71-Dylan Menz

4. V3-Dillon Ghent

5. N70-Matt Smith

6. N26-Jamie Hall

7. Q19-Jesse Harris

8. SA71-Troy Ware

9. Q34-Mitchell Rooke

Heat Race #5:

1. Q22-Scott Farmer

2. V10m-Caleb Mills

3. N62-Robbie Farr

4. Q14-Kody Stothard

5. A1-Carson Macedo

6. Q82-Jack Bell

7. Q66-Barry Gibbes

8. Q16-Matt O’Neil

9. Q8-Scott Doyle

10. N51-Michael Stewart

11. Q23-Casey O’Connell

Heat Race #6:

1. Q35-Michael Kendall

2. N15-DJ Raw

3. Q18-Matt Jackson

4. Q81-Brad Dawson

5. Q15-Darren Dillon

6. Q99-Brock Dean

7. Q31-Kristy Bonsey

8. Q7-Chris Singleton

Heat Race #7:

1. N70-Matt Smith

2. V10-Travis Mills

3. Q17-Rob Stewart

4. N6-Matt Geering

5. Q71-Dylan Menz

6. SA71-Troy Ware

7. Q19-Jesse Harris

8. N26-Jamie Hall

9. Q37-Lachy Paulger

10. V3-Dillon Ghent

11. Q42-Glenn Prowse

Heat Race #8:

1. N14-Nathan Smee

2. Q43-Brendan Palmer

3. V97-Kaidon Brown

4. Q58-Rusty Whittaker

5. Q34-Mitchell Rooke

6. Q11-Charlie Brown

7. Q57-Bernard Clarke

8. N7-Monique Matherson

9. Q95-Gavin McDowell

Prelminary Feature:

1. Q35-Michael Kendall

2. N14-Nathan Smee

3. A1-Carson Macedo

4. N70-Matt Smith

5. Q58-Rusty Whittaker

6. V10-Travis Mills

7. Q22-Scott Farmer

8. N62-Robbie Farr

9. N51-Michael Stewart

10. V97-Kaidon Brown

11. Q99-Brock Dean

12. Q18-Matt Jackson

13. Q71-Dylan Menz

14. Q43-Brendan Palmer

15. Q37-Lachy Paulger

16. N15-DJ Raw

17. Q17-Rob Stewart

18. Q81-Brad Dawson

19. N6-Matt Geering

20. V10m-Caleb Mills